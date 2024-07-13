The Examiner
Learner driver and supervisor caught doing 168k/h near Perth

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
July 14 2024 - 8:35am
Police detected a 16 year-old learner driving at 168 k/h on Saturday. File picture
Police detected a 16 year-old learner driving at 168 k/h on Saturday. File picture

A teenage learner driver was caught travelling at 168 k/h on the Midlands Highway near Perth on Saturday, Police said.

