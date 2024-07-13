Learner driver and supervisor caught doing 168k/h near Perth

A teenage learner driver was caught travelling at 168 k/h on the Midlands Highway near Perth on Saturday, Police said.
The 16 year-old was from Hobart and was accompanied by a supervising driver as well as another passenger.
The speed limit on the Midland Highway is 110 k/h, but a lower limit of 90 k/h applies to learner drivers in all circumstances.
Uniformed police officers from Longford station stopped the red Holden Commodore at about 2pm.
"The youth will be proceeded against for the matter by summons and the vehicle impounded for a period of 28 days," police said in a statement released on Sunday morning.
"Police would like to remind everyone that speeding forms one of the fatal five contributors to road deaths and those committing these offences are putting themselves and other road users in danger.
"Police would also like to remind supervising drivers of the importance of their role in teaching learner drivers safe driving behaviours that will help to reduce the number of deaths and serious injuries on Tasmanian roads."
The youth will be summonsed to appear in court at a later date, but there was no indication from police about whether the supervising driver would be charged.
