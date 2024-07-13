Hawks coach explains match-winning move as 'Wizard' finds magic touch

Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell has revealed the reason behind his match-winning move against Fremantle at Launceston's UTAS Stadium.
In a 13.9 (87) to 10.14 (74) victory that could have major finals repercussions, the Hawks added to their credentials of having the AFL's best fortress, having won all three of their Tasmanian matches so far this year.
But the Saturday afternoon match looked as though it might have gone the other way for much of the contest, with the Dockers threatening to take a handy lead going into the final quarter.
It was at this stage that Mitchell threw intercept defender, and captain, James Sicily up forward.
A position in which he was drafted to play, Sicily took little time adapting to his new role, and he used his elite marking skills to help turn the tide.
Finishing with three goals, including a late one in the fourth that put the Hawks eight points in front, Sicily's cameo was perhaps the difference between a win and a loss.
And Mitchell said he only switched the magnets around because of the All-Australian's poor first half.
"We're always looking to maximise the talents of our players and I thought he probably wasn't competing quite as well behind the ball, he wasn't having a significant influence," Mitchell said.
"When you have a player of his calibre, who's not as dominant as you would like, we obviously have the scope to move him and he's just got an appetite to be in those positions.
"I was wrapped he was able to hit the scoreboard and have a good impact for us in front of the ball."
The game was iced by top-five draft pick Nick Watson, whose nickname 'The Wizard' was lived up to as he buried a set-shot from the boundary, 40 metres out.
It came at a great time for the diminutive forward, following a difficult year in front of goal that has seen him kick six goals and 18 behinds in his nine previous games.
"He started off the season obviously just happy to have shots and then he got hurt and missed a couple of weeks and I think in the last two or three games, he's actually been kicking at goal well," Mitchell said of the teenager.
"Even the misses that he's had are really good shots ... I think his goal-kicking has improved and now he's got some confidence to obviously play with the flare that we know he's going to bring over time."
Their ninth win, Hawthorn are now within striking distance of the top eight and still have a Launceston game to play, a fixture that could mean the difference between September football or an early holiday.
Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir explained what he thought made Hawthorn such a tough match-up at UTAS Stadium.
"It's a big ground which makes defending a little bit harder, it's a long way from home ... they play here a lot and they've got a really good record here and I think that makes them three for three here this year so credit to them. It's a home away from home," he said.
It was the Dockers' 14th time visiting Launceston with the Western Australian club having won just twice.
