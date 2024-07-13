Rocherlea strengthen double-chance credentials with win over Bridgenorth

In one of the NTFA's tightest seasons in recent memory, Rocherlea gave themselves a big advantage with a win over Bridgenorth.
After a tight game between the two earlier in the year, the Tigers roared and emerged from Parrot Park convincing winners in the 13.16 (94) to 5.7 (37) contest.
The win puts them in third place having played one less game than the Parrots, giving them a red-hot crack at the crucial double chance when the whips are cracking at the end of the season.
A six-goal second quarter was pivotal in the victory, with the pair only separated by four points at the first term after some Rocherlea inaccuracy.
The margin stretched to 41 at main break and the Parrots only managed three more majors for the contest as recruit Dartaynan Bantick starred for Rocherlea.
He booted five and Jack Rushton, Andrew Cox-Goodyer and Jordan Cousens two while Kurt Burling was instrumental in the win.
The Hinds brothers - Jake and Jayden - were the Parrots' best but in a rarity, it was Jayden who came away the higher goal-kicker with two.
Elsewhere, other members of the top five flexed their muscle in impressive victories.
South Launceston recovered from last week's first loss of the season with a massive 161-point win over Scottsdale.
The Bulldogs kicked a massive nine goals in the third term, finishing up 26.15 (171) to 1.4 (10) winners as Leigh Harding wound back the clock with nine majors.
He was the side's second best afield behind Tom Graham, while Scottsdale's major came from James Hayward in the third term as coach Joel Hayes impressed.
Second-placed Longford got the job done at home against George Town, coming away 19.13 (127) to 7.10 (52) victors.
With the game tight at quarter-time, the Tigers roared away with 16 goals to five for the remainder of the contest.
Longford's new dominant forward-line of Luke Murfitt-Cowen (six goals) and Zach Morris (five) is going to be a scary sight for defenders in the coming weeks, while Josh Gray was his side's best.
Tall target Alex Tubb was the Saints' multiple goal-kicker as Brady Gee and Coby Chugg were valiant in defeat.
Hillwood gave their already-impressive percentage a boost, nipping at the heels of Bridgenorth in fourth place with a 18.10 (118) to 3.5 (23) win over Deloraine.
The Sharks have a percentage of 190 and are four points behind Bridgenorth's 144.02, with commanding forward Archie Wilkinson having a day out with seven goals.
Jake Laskey and Isaac Thompson were named ahead of him in their best players, while Samuel Roach and Jayden Last were Deloraine's strongest.
Jordan Talbot, Jaylen Chilcott and Johno Smart kicked their goals.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.