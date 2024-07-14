Review: Black Box Theatre's auspicious debut awakens its audience

Repression has, in all its guises, been with us forever. But nowhere has it been more oppressive than in society.
While watching Spring Awakening - the debut production from Launceston's newest theatre company, Black Box - that inescapable fact becomes narrative as its characters' young lives fail to even truly begin.
Set in a provincial German town at the fin de siecle, a place and time rife with sweeping oppression, the musical follows a group of teenagers as they discover their sexuality. But unlike any light adolescent drama - those humorous fares of awkward courting - Awakening is an almost Orwellian tragedy.
The society of Spring - a religious one - seeks not simply to wrest burgeoning sexuality from teens, it moves first to make it unspeakable, to obscure it, to pretend it does not exist. Only when that is unsuccessful does it become violent.
Based on a play written in the 1890's by Frank Wedekind, Black Box's show is an adaptation - a 2006 creation from Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik that won Tony and Olivier awards - which turns the staging into a tense, dark, yet also humorous musical delving into the not-so-humorous realms of child abuse, suicide, homosexuality, abortion and masturbation.
Although its source is more than a century old, it is confronting, and it remains contemporary.The show's viewer is reminded, or thinks in similar terms, to those words of Jean-Jacques Rousseau: "Man is born free and everywhere he is in chains."
When I spoke with Lauchlin Hansen - the show's director and co-founder of Black Box - earlier this year, he told me the troupe's raison d'etre was putting on musicals that, unlike anything other companies in Launceston were doing, would philosophically challenge the audience.
With Spring Awakening, Hansen, and the company's other co-founder and the show's musical director, Travis Hennessy, could not have chosen a better first foray. They could also not have found a stronger core cast to perform it with.
The emotional heart of the story are Melchior - an erudite and atheistic boy played by Deklan Hass - the naive Wendla (Nikkia Breen), and the nervous, depressed and oppressed Moritz, played by Conall Cassidy.
Spring revolves around their individual tragedies, and small triumphs, and each requires pathos. These three, particularly Cassidy, who lends a desperate neuroticism to his role, lead in perfect fashion - especially with their vocals.
Which leads me to the interesting note in which I left the venue, the gothic City Baptist Church on Frederick Street (Which contributed to the show's only technical fault: an echo that occasionally garbled dialogue and lyrics).
To have a musical, often seen as a peppy medium for light entertainment, deal with such themes felt dissonant - which is not to say I did not enjoy it; I merely left reflective.
The alternative rock score and the subject didn't feel aligned with the show's subtitle, "A children's tragedy". That may be, though, in part, the point. Dark humour pairs the seemingly irreconcilable: tragic with the comic. And musicals, too, can do a similar thing.
Sometimes we sing, sometimes we cry. That's life.
