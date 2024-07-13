Police on the scene of two-vehicle crash in Newstead

Police and emergency services are currently in attendance at a two vehicle crash on Elphin Road, Newstead.
They say a male passenger of one of the vehicles involved is being transported to the LGH by ambulance, but his condition is not considered to be serious.
Police advise that Elphin Road between College Street and Olive Street is down to one lane of traffic only.
Motorists are advised to approach the area with caution whilst Police remain and deal with the scene.
Elphin Road between College Street and Olive Street is now open to both lanes of traffic and normal traffic operation has resumed.
Police thanked all affected motorists for their patience and co-operation.
