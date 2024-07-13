Young doctor's driven determination to change mental health outcomes

This morning Duncan Bailey has told the story of Eloise Knuckey who is on a mission to change our mental health treatment is delivered in Tasmania.
Dr Knuckey grew up with a mother who had a combination of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, which she said was made worse by mistreatment within the health care system.
Hugh Bohane reports that there has been a 12.9 per cent increase in home burglaries in the North recently.
Police have advised residents to do the simple things like locking their doors and windows to ensure they are not targeted by criminals.
In sport, Josh Partridge reports that North Launceston won the 50th and final TSL Northern derby, defeating Launceston on Saturday.
Matt Maloney, journalist
