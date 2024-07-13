North Launceston win last TSL Northern derby after Chugg's impressive start

A Declen Chugg-inspired North Launceston won the 50th and final TSL Northern derby, defeating Launceston 15.16 (106) to 5.1 (31).
Booting three goals in the first term, Chugg chipped in with another in the third to finish with four, while Brandon Leary kicked three as a strong support act.
"We've got so many different players that have got unique talents that they all have different match-ups and it was Declen's turn today to start the game and he made the most of his opportunities," coach Adrian Smith said.
"Leary took his opportunities late, [Oliver] Depoali-Kubank was really strong, [Lenny] Douglas had moments, it's a really talented front half.
"That's something we look for, to identify that best match-up within quarters and obviously Declen got that early and capitalised."
Smith watched the game from a family holiday on the Gold Coast, something he doesn't think he'll be doing again but described the game as an interesting and really good contest.
Back down at Windsor Park, Launceston's Mitch Thorp had injury worries to deal with - losing two key players in the first half.
Dylan Riley (hamstring) and Josiah Burling (elbow) spent the second half in the coaches' box, leaving the Blues down two rotations for the game's majority.
"I was proud, we were down to not a lot on the bench with Dyl and Jos out of the game very early on," Thorp said.
"There was some things that we were working on moving the ball up the ground but we were a little bit limited - some of our plays were based around Dyl playing forward and we didn't have that target.
"Dyl, as a forward, and Josi who has been really good at half-back, it wasn't ideal to lose those two.
"They are both premiership players and with a young side it wasn't ideal but it gave young Liam Franklin more game time and he kicked his first goal - we saw the guys get around him as well."
Chugg's first goal came within 15 seconds of the game's first bounce, becoming the beneficiary of some strong link work through the middle.
Minutes later he booted a set-shot from 50 metres and after Launceston's first derby goal at Windsor Park this season through Lucas Wootton, he had another.
The Blues then lost Riley to a hamstring strain, grabbing at the muscle immediately following a successful spoil in defence.
Oliver Depaoli-Kubank and Brandon Leary finished the first quarter with majors, giving them a 28-point lead, which Leary added to straight after quarter-time.
Despite trailing, Thorp told his side "all's not lost" at quarter-time, which came after returning captain Brodie Palfreyman got the team together straight after the first siren.
The classic combination of Alex Lee and Brad Cox-Goodyer linked up to extend the lead before Launceston's Liam Jones kicked the side's second goal with the last kick of the half.
Leary started the second half with a bang early, booting his third and with sparks threatening the fly, it was Chugg who took the game on with his fourth.
As Fletcher Bennett repelled many of the Blues' attacking efforts, the Bombers produced a brilliant team goal - covering Windsor Park in a matter of seconds.
Starting with Oscar Van Dam in the back line, he took two bounces before handballing to Theo Ives who did the same thing and found Dom Pitt, who goaled for a 10-goal margin.
The Blues rallied and kicked consecutive majors for the first time in the contest as Jones and Wootton both booted their second.
Wootton's left-foot effort on the run was highlight-reel stuff but sparked an almost all-in scuffle.
Franklin then kicked his first TSL goal, giving the Blues something to smile about heading into three-quarter-time.
"We spoke about just finding ways to hang in the game," Thorp said.
"It was always going to be a challenging day, they were full strength with their Devils and some experienced players in good form, so when we lost a few, we talked about digging in and for the most part we did that."
However, those would be their last majors for the game as the Bombers kicked five in the final term.
Harry Elmer, Cox-Goodyer, Max Roney and Will Manshanden, twice, extended the margin to its final resting place as the injuries added up for the home side.
