Cavaliers deliver grand final repeat in defensive masterclass

A vintage defensive performance has ensured the Cavaliers will return to the Tasmanian Netball League's biggest stage.
An all-Launceston grand final for the second year in a row, the Cavs will face rivals Northern Hawks at their shared home of the Silverdome after they defeated Kingston 60-41.
The Blues were surprise preliminary finalists after they shocked Cripps Waratah, but a grand final berth was a step too far for the gallant Hobart outfit.
The result also confirms that both of the Cavs' senior teams will compete on the final weekend, with the 19-and-unders facing Cripps, after they beat the minor premiers Hawks 47-41.
Co-coach Lou Carter said it was a proud day.
"It's a great club. We have a very young group and to achieve this in both groups is really pleasing because it's not easy and it's a privilege for both teams to be in there," she said.
A mixture of brilliant one-on-one defending and eardrum-piercingly loud support created a significant advantage for the Cavs to begin the contest.
The result was that the Blues had to wait four minutes for their first goal.
But the visitors were dogged themselves, forcing tough shots for Zoe Claridge and Hayley McDougall.
Despite some early misses, the hosts' stifling off-ball play helped them to a 5-1 start.
The defensive trio of Keely Atkinson, Paige O'Neill and Lily Case were unrelenting throughout the first quarter alongside skipper Shelby Miller.
Forcing turnovers and interceptions, the Cavs' quick transitions down the court began to give McDougall some better shot opportunities and the lead quickly ballooned to double-figures.
Carter said the first quarter, specifically their defending, was critical in setting up the win.
"That was one thing that we hadn't done well against these guys and a couple of other teams and you can't afford that," she said.
"Particularly now going into a grand final, you cannot afford that mental let-off and so it's all about building scoreboard pressure for the opposition.
"It was impressive that first quarter, but they did come back, they had two lots of runs which we're not that happy about, but it happens because the game ebbs and flows."
Having conceded just seven goals in the first 15 minutes, the Cavaliers' nine-goal lead was brought back to six as Kingston went on a four-goals to one run to begin the second term.
But the hosts soon steadied, once again making Kingston goals hard to come by.
Kingston remained in touch, with their supporters' air horn blowing at regular intervals as they willed their team on.
To the Cavs' credit, it seemed every time the Blues threatened to close the gap in the second term, a crucial interception would be made and the hosts would extend their lead again.
At half-time the margin was effectively as it was at the first break, with the Cavs seemingly weathering the Blues' multiple comeback attempts.
Once again the Blues were aggressive early as they tried to force a route back to parity, but as the Cavs continued to resist, the visitors' intensity began to fade.
Carter and Katie O'Neill's group were finding particularly damaging success with their direct passing, with McDougall often found unmarked close to the basket as Kingston's rushed defence scampered to cover space.
The goal-shooter's 35th goal gave the Cavs a 44-29 lead and the margin seemed to be going in only one direction.
Kingston never conceded defeat in the last quarter, however unlikely it was that they were to come back.
They kept up with the Cavs, but were unable to cut into the deficit as the minutes rolled on.
