Family-run Green Bean cafe says when they serve the homeless 'we don't argue'

The family-run Green Bean cafe owners in the 113 Cimitiere Street building say they happily serve people experiencing homelessness every Friday night, and "it's the one night of the week the family don't argue."
The owners of the Green Bean cafe, Paul Giddins and Tracey Clarey, have been offering hot meals every Friday night at the Red Dove cafe for several years now.
"We offer anywhere between 45 and 55 adult meals, and we serve kids meals on top of that," Mr Giddins said.
Ms Clarey added:
"It's the one time we [the family] don't argue. It's the one time we're organised, and we certainly enjoy doing it."
Mr Giddins said that when the family fed the homeless, their daughter Charlie is "a kid magnet".
"The kids hang off her like a play gym," he said.
He proudly added that Charlie had never been asked to help with volunteering and had always done it of her own free will.
Charlie said she enjoyed helping people experiencing homelessness.
She said it had brought her out of her shell, and she loved the social aspect of it.
Ms Clarey said the cafe collected donations and had a food donation drive happening at the moment.
The Giddins said they had noticed an uptick in homelessness recently, and all agreed that Launceston needed more mental health services and mental health interventions to assist the more vulnerable members of the community.
"Unfortunately, we are also seeing a lot more people affected by drugs, and we aren't qualified to deal with that," Ms Clarey said.
The cafe owners expressed their concern about not knowing where to send people struggling with substance abuse because the emergency departments are overloaded, and mental health units have reduced the number of their beds.
"There are no boarding houses like they used to have back in the day, especially for older men or places for people to dry out," Ms Clarey said.
Mr Giddins said Launceston could benefit from more drug and alcohol residential rehabilitation centres like Odyssey House on the mainland.
"We need some real solutions and serious solutions, and we need serious people to do it," he said.
Mr Giddins and Ms Clarey said there should be less red tape when housing people. They were also concerned about the amount of short-stay accommodation currently affecting the rental property market.
"We've got five short-stay places just on our small street of 23 houses, that's not a good ratio at all," Mr Giddins said.
The owners said they get emails and text messages every week from people experiencing homelessness or not being able to purchase food, and they try to help those they can or partner with charities such as Shekinah House.
"We've had a mother and a young daughter; [the mother] sent us a message and said, 'Look, I'm really embarrassed. I work, but I'm struggling'," Ms Clarey said.
"And that's not the first time we've had a young mum or young dad come to us, and they really don't want to be doing that; they are proud people."
Regarding responding to the homelessness issue, the family said they wished charities could unite and bring more businesses together to hold fundraising events to aid the city's most needy.
In terms of food waste, Mr Giddins said he was impressed with how some overseas Michelin-star chefs volunteer their time during major events like the Olympics to provide leftover meals for the homeless.
"We get bread donated to us by Coles every Friday, and that's fantastic," he said.
The Green Bean family agreed that loneliness in the community they are helping is also a major problem they witness.
"Loneliness is like a cancer," Ms Clarey said.
"It's horrible; some people have no one; they have no family. So some people might come to us to have that connection."
Mr Giddins said it felt great when he saw the people the family was helping smile back at him.
