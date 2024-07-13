A world premiere play that's bringing a new class to the stage

Nathan Maynard and Rob Braslin started writing The Box, their upcoming play, three years ago. But its origins are older than that.
The First Nations pair - Maynard, an award-winning Palawa artist, and Braslin, a Murri-born, Nipaluna- raised writer - have known its story much of their lives, or variations of it.
Set in a fictional housing commission, The Box centres on an Australian family - a single mother, Mandy, and her two hardened sons, the 'Bowey boys' - and their often marginalised existence.
Maynard - who will also direct the show, straight from his acclaimed production of 37 at Melbourne Theatre Company - called his and Braslin's new play a personal story.
A complex and compelling family drama that rages at the fragility of our lives, lives balanced on a knife edge, and the courage it takes for many to persist and survive, let alone dream outside the box. And a story that "needs to be told".
"Theatre is not a safe space for people from housing commission areas," Maynard said.
"It's never going to be a safe space until we see ourselves onstage."
Now, after three years in the works, "relentlessly real, daringly comic and profoundly moving" show will make its world premier in Launceston on July 24.
The significant First Nations led theatre work - being produced by Mudlark Theatre Company - will premiere at the Earl Arts Centre, before touring to Burnie and Hobart.
"[This is] is a deeply collaborative theatre work," said Jane Johnson, Mudlark's artistic director.
"Nathan and Rob have created a bold contemporary Australian theatre work, a story not currently being seen on our stages."
And although the achingly human show - with its cast of featuring a stellar cast of Corey Saylor-Brunskill, Nelson Clay, Harrison Collis Oates and Carrie McLean - has confronting content, it's also a theatre experience filled with "love, humour and hope", according to its director.
"Stories like this have been marginalised from Tasmania's mainstream theatre experience," Ms Johnson said.
"This project seeks to address this profound imbalance of voices and galvanise action."
The Box will premiere at the Earl Arts Centre, Launceston, on Wednesday, July 24, for a five-show run. Tickets are available at the Theatre North website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.