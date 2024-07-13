Tasmania Police have reported an increase in burgalaries in the North

Tasmania Police have urged the public to remember the importance of securing their property and belongings since recording a 12.9 per cent increase in burglaries in the North.
According to recent Royal Automobile Club of Tasmania (RACT) data, the school holidays are often an opportune time for burglaries. The Tasmania Police Dashboard states there were 94 incidents of home burglaries in June 2024 alone.
From July 2023 to April 2024, the number of home burglaries reported in the Northern district increased by 12.9 per cent, from 303 to 342 - which was 39 offences across the entire Northern district.
Acting Commander Nathan Johnston said Tasmania Police "utilises resources and sets operational priorities in response to identified crime trends to implement proactive crime prevention strategies and prevent crime".
"Tasmania continues to be a very safe place to live, and while people should be able to leave their homes unlocked, the reality is that an unlocked house is a target for offenders," Acting Commander Johnston said.
"Our police will continue to work hard to reduce crime and keep people safe, but Tasmanians can help us by implementing some simple crime prevention strategies."
Tasmania Police encourage everyone to always lock their doors and windows - even when at home and during the day.
"Installing security lights, and if possible, a security system or CCTV, can help to deter potential criminals," Acting Commander Johnston said.
"Information from the public is vital in detecting offenders and deterring and reducing criminal behaviour."
Tasmania Police recommend that if you see illegal, unlawful, or suspicious behaviour, you report it to them at the time by calling 131 444.
Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers Tasmania online at the Crime Stoppers website or by calling 1800 333 000.
