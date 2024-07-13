Meander Valley make statement as South push for finals

A stunning two-goal win from Meander Valley has ensured this season's NTFAW division one premiership battle will be a three-horse race.
Playing at the home of the last undefeated NTFAW club in Hillwood, the Sunettes were immediately on the back-foot as the Sharks made their presence known to last season's runners-up.
But according to co-coach Charlotte How, the visitors did a solid job at hanging in the contest and were just a goal down at the first break.
Only one more goal was added by three-quarter-time, but Meander Valley went on a tear in the last.
They finished 4.4 (28) to 2.4 (16) winners, handing Hillwood their first loss of the season.
The victory is a far cry from their early-season form - which included a 26-point loss to the Sharks - and How said it has forced the group to approach this season differently to last year's.
"We had a pretty slow start to the season," she admitted.
"After a really, really strong start last year and being pretty strong throughout the year, and then dropping off a bit at the end of the year disappointingly, I think this year has been a bit the opposite.
"We have been building each week. After starting a bit slow, we're really improving each week and getting the numbers on the track and just trying to pick out the things that we can improve on in the game.
"The girls are really starting to pick it up and put together some good four-quarter footy."
With the win moving the Sunettes into second on percentage, How knows her side cannot rest on that result, with the difference between their current position and third a double-chance berth in finals.
How pointed to Hillwood's shock loss last year as motivation for playing in the qualifying final.
She added that with last year's grand final loss still fresh in the memory, the squad were as determined as ever to go one better in 2024.
The other division one game for the weekend was played on Friday night as George Town claimed a massive win in more than one context.
Defeating St Pats 8.18 (66) to 1.1 (7), the victory puts the George Town a win clear of their fellow Saints, while the 59-point margin gave them a massive percentage boost and their opponents' plenty of damage.
Scottsdale have claimed consecutive shock wins and Saturday's 2.2 (14) to 1.5 (11) defeat of reigning premiers Old Launcestonians is likely to be the biggest of the season.
The Magpies' inspired win was also by far the closest of the division's matches, with South Launceston comfortably beating Launceston 5.8 (38) to 0.1 (1) and Bridgenorth belting Old Scotch 10.16 (76) to 1.1 (7).
