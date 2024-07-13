The world's best wildlife photography is in town - and people are loving it

Leopards have been lurking the halls of a Launceston institution this week, and they've been drawing a crowd.
Patrons visiting The Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery have been treated to images of big cats, hippos and crustaceans thanks to The Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition
The internationally significant show - which opened earlier this month and runs until September 8 - has returned to QVMAG for the second-year of a multi-year, exclusive partnership with the British Natural History Museum.
Selected by an international judging panel of wildlife experts and photographers, the touring exhibition, now in its fifty-ninth-year, is a display of the "best-of-the-best" nature photography from the last year.
Whittled down from 50,000 entries from 95 countries to just 100 pictures, the show is the leading wildlife photography exhibition in the world.
"This year, it's another fantastic showcase," said Shane Fitzgerald, the general manager of creative arts and cultural services at QVMAG.
"This exhibition attracts thousands of photography enthusiasts each year across the globe, and it's brilliant to have this exclusive tour here."
Owned and developed by the Natural History Museum in London, the origins of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition go back to 1965, when BBC Wildlife Magazine was called Animals and the three available categories attracted around 600 entries.
"This is an incredible exhibition for all ages to explore. To welcome this exhibition tour from London to Tasmania and have this exclusively on display in the State at QVMAG is a great outcome for northern Tasmanians," said Matthew Garwood, the City of Launceston's mayor.
"I'd highly recommend locals and those travelling throughout Launceston make the most of this while on display-it's one not to be missed"
The Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2023 exhibition is on display with free entry at QVMAG's Royal Park Gallery until September 8.
