The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
What's on
Arts

The world's best wildlife photography is in town - and people are loving it

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
Updated July 13 2024 - 3:18pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2023 exhibition is on display with free entry at QVMAG's Royal Park Gallery until September 8. Picture by Declan Durrant
The Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2023 exhibition is on display with free entry at QVMAG's Royal Park Gallery until September 8. Picture by Declan Durrant

Leopards have been lurking the halls of a Launceston institution this week, and they've been drawing a crowd.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and culture reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.