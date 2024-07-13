The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Health

State government to recruit 'Rapid Response' GPs to provide crisis support

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated July 13 2024 - 1:47pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Health Minister Guy Barnett in front of the LGH helipad under construction. Picture by Paul Scambler
Health Minister Guy Barnett in front of the LGH helipad under construction. Picture by Paul Scambler

The state government announced a new recruitment drive for 10 general practitioners that can be deployed to support rural and regional communities across the state when needed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Passionate about all things happening in the North East focusing on health and science. Curtin University Alumni. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.