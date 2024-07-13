State government to recruit 'Rapid Response' GPs to provide crisis support

The state government announced a new recruitment drive for 10 general practitioners that can be deployed to support rural and regional communities across the state when needed.
Called the GP NOW Rapid Response Team, the selected 10 will provide crisis support and intervention to communities where private general practice is experiencing challenges.
This would help ensure Tasmanians could still see a doctor while a "more viable, long-term solution is explored".
Health Minister Guy Barnett said Tasmanians could expect to see this team up and running by September 2024.
"The recruitment of these GPs, complemented by our comprehensive suite of investments into GPs, will ensure Tasmanians are receiving the healthcare they deserve," Mr Barnett said.
"Today, I'm putting the call out to GPs across Tasmania, Australia and the world - we want you, we need you and we will support you in our healthcare system."
Along with the recruitment drive, multi-year funding of up to $250,000 per year to "support the viability of eligible GP practices" will soon be available, with guidelines released today.
Mr Barnett said these grants could help GPs to offer extended hours of service, embed nurse practitioners, attract new doctors or expand their practice with capital upgrades.
"The first grant round is expected to open by August 3, 2024, and I encourage GP practices around the state to take a look and apply," he said.
"We're working to assist our outer-urban, regional and rural Tasmanian GPs, to strengthen and sustain their practices."
