Launceston the home of magic tricks for Hawks who maintain ridiculous record

Hawthorn's ridiuclously good record in Launceston is going from strength-to-strength with a 13.9 (87) to 10.14 (74) round 18 win against Fremantle at a sunny UTAS Stadium on Saturday.
A coaching masterclass by Sam Mitchell resulted in keeping the Dockers away from goal and key defender James Sicily kicking three goals in the second half.
Sicily returned from a shoulder injury for the clash and as Fox Footy commentator David King noted he was struggling to tackle in the first half.
The Hawks captain was swung forward in third stanza to immediate effect, snapping one major.
Hawthorn then surged after trailing by nine points at the final change.
While Fremantle looked the better side for the opening three quarters, they had failed to convert numerous set shots.
Hawthorn hung tough and made the most of their half-chances.
They dominated the final stanza as midfielder Jai Newcombe went to another level.
He roved from a boundary throw-in, burst through and snapped truly two minutes into the final quarter to cut the defecit to four points.
The onballer almost had another but his long bomb from 50 metres on the run hit the post. His teammate Luke Breust then controversially marked in the pocket and snapped straight through the middle.
Fremantle's attacks were often cut off at half-forward but then the Hawks' Blake Hardwick shanked a pass that led to a Andrew Brayshaw long-range goal.
The Dockers led by three points but the Hawks kept coming.
Sicily soccered a goal from the square that proved all clear on the score review.
The 'Hawthorn, Hawthorn' chant grew in the crowd as the Dockers got shaky.
Dual Brownlow medallist Nat Fyfe missed a close target that led to a stoppage in the centre square.
Then Josh Weddle, who was among the Hawks' best and kicked one goal, executed a crucial holding the ball tackle on Fremantle's Hayden Young in the back line.
Sicily shone again, grabbing a Mabior Chol set shot in a busy goal square.
The skipper let out a roar after snapping through on the left from a tight angle to put the Hawks up by eight points.
Hawthorn had one more magic trick left.
Nick 'The Wizard' Watson took a tumbling mark just inside the boundary before nailing a set shot from the pocket.
He looked straight to the crowd and unleashed the 'ice in his veins' celebration which reminded of Bailey Smith of the Bulldogs in recent seasons.
Holding the ball decisions were a feature of first half in a game praised for its tackling pressure from both sides.
The crowd didn't like a controversial call against the Hawks' Massimo D'Ambrosio in the second term which resulted in a Sam Switkowski set shot goal.
A fair spearing tackle by Chol was a highlight in the second stanza in a game which saw lots of 'chicken-wing' tackling.
Meanwhile, Hawks teenager Calsher Dear stepped up with a stunning two minutes in the second quarter.
He made something of nothing when he snapped from traffic 15m out and then he converted after taking a contested mark from a long James Worpel ball.
Fremantle tall targets Josh Treacy and Jye Amiss, who kicked one goal each, looked dangerous early but struggled to have an influence in the second half.
Hawthorn, who wore their Indigenous guernsey to mark NAIDOC week, recorded their ninth win of the season to stay in the finals race.
They have won all three of their clashes at UTAS Stadium this season after defeating the Saints by five points and Greater Western Sydney by six.
The Hawks have won their past five encounters and 10 of their past 13 Launceston matches with 60 wins from 81 appearances.
It was also the third 10,000-plus crowd at UTAS of the season with 11,146 in the house.
Fremantle's record at UTAS Stadium features two wins from 14 games.
