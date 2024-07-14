'Spirit and humanity': The proud, forgotten story of Tassie's war prisoners

From the horrors of North African battlefields, nearly 1000 prisoners came to briefly reside in rural Tasmanian communities during and after World War II.
These men brought new experiences to isolated rural Tasmanian communities and forged links to the state that continue to this day.
But the fascinating story of these Italian prisoners and their memories in their host communities are in danger of being forgotten, according to historian Dr Ian McFarlane, who gave a lecture on the topic at the Australian Italian Club in Hobart on Sunday.
"Rather than remain as an obscure footnote in our history, it should be studied particularly in schools, as it highlights not only the importance of community, but also undermines current attempts to present our history ... as an object of shame," Dr McFarlane told the audience.
Italian prisoners began arriving in the state in 1941, after some 140,000 of them were captured by British and Anzac forces during the initial battles of the North African campaign.
With thousands of Australian men overseas in the army, the country was experiencing a deep labour shortage, and the Australian government soon brought in a scheme to hand over many of the prisoners to individual farms.
These prisoners were to work without guards under the supervision of the farmers, as well as army officers in some regional centres.
The main camp was at Brighton, but the prisoners were distributed to hundreds of farms throughout the state and overseen by regional centres in Burnie, Launceston, Scottsdale, Hobart and numerous other areas.
"What is revealed is a demonstration of great generosity of spirit and humanity from a regional wartime community towards vulnerable strangers," Dr McFarlane said.
"It's an example that should become a source of pride and emulation for subsequent generations."
Dr McFarlane said the official records may have portrayed a grim situation for these young prisoners - they had been captured and sent halfway around the world to the homeland of their enemy.
But the more intimate stories, found through letters and photographs from the period, tell a different story, he said.
Henrietta farmer Alfred Jones received two POWs - Petro Sigolini and Cesario Securo.
Dr McFarlane said interviews with Mr Jones' son, Lance, revealed that the two men were popular, worked hard and impressed with their cooking skills.
Cesario was particularly talented with horses, and with no vets available, his expertise was used on farms all through the area.
The men ate with the family and formed close bonds - the Jones family received a number of letters from the pair after they had departed to be repatriated back to Europe in 1946.
Further east, Donato Verelli worked for Cyril Tanner at his farm at Lillico, west of Devonport.
"Strong links were forged between the Tanner family and Donato that continued after the war," Dr McFarlane said.
The prisoner's wife wrote to the family, and Donato left a note of appreciation for his treatment when he parted, and contact continued for years after the war.
For event organiser and Italian community volunteer Dino Ottavi, the story of Italian PoWs in Tasmania can teach how communities can overcome the evils of war to forge lasting connections.
"The experience of these Italian prisoners are an incredible example, of human connections despite this massive conflict.
"Maybe if we think about our common humanity, and our common struggle together, we can solve some issues."
He agreed that Tasmanian school children should be learning more local history.
"We've got to do a lot more to encourage the education system to adopt the real humanity and the real stories, which in the end, is what history is."
