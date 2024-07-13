The Examiner
Weekly Wrap: Mcdonald's proposal attracts significant number of complaints

Craig Thomson
By Craig Thomson
July 14 2024 - 1:00am
Anytime we publish a story about a new fast-food restaurant coming to town, our readers usually embrace the story. Things might be a bit different this time. Nick Clark explains the Meander Valley council received up to 20 representations when it advertised fast food chain McDonald's plans for a $4.5 million restaurant at 345-347 Westbury Rd, Prospect Vale.

Editor

I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor of Australian Community Media's Launceston Examiner.

