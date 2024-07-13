Weekly Wrap: Mcdonald's proposal attracts significant number of complaints

Anytime we publish a story about a new fast-food restaurant coming to town, our readers usually embrace the story. Things might be a bit different this time. Nick Clark explains the Meander Valley council received up to 20 representations when it advertised fast food chain McDonald's plans for a $4.5 million restaurant at 345-347 Westbury Rd, Prospect Vale.
Australia is grappling with a significant housing shortage, a pressing issue that directly impacts our local community. Hugh Bohane informs us that TasCOSS has raised concerns about the Tasmanian government's lack of transparency regarding its goal of providing 10,000 social and affordable homes by 2032.
Duncan Bailey tells us QVMAG is looking for people who were involved in ArtRage over the past 30 years to display their original works alongside the annual exhibition in December.
Meander Valley Council officers will wear body cameras to ensure their safety and capture evidence. Aaron Smith explains why the Council endorsed the decision.
On that note, I'll leave you to your reading.
Have a great day, and may it be full of love, laughter, music and news.
Kind regards,
Craig Thomson
Editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.