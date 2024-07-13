Naarah has won the 2024 Creative Talent Award at the NAIDOC Awards Week

Actor, singer, radio presenter and Tasmania's Young Australian of the Year, Naarah, has won the Creative Talent Award at the 2024 national NAIDOC awards and will star in an upcoming show on the West End in London.
Naarah recently starred in the popular Australian television show Deadloch and moved to London, where she studies at the Royal Academy of Music but still calls Lutruwita/ Tasmania home.
In an exclusive interview with The Sunday Examiner, she spoke of her excitement in winning the award and debuting on the West End in London.
"I've always been doing arts, singing, dancing, and acting my entire life," Naarah said.
"And it felt like a real privilege to win this big award for NAIDOC."
The star said she has always viewed the world through a lens of the arts and is constantly thinking about singing, dancing and acting.
"My family is very open and has very strong values," Naarah said.
"And one of those big values is the value of community."
She said one of the best things about her work is bringing people together, taking them out of the monotony of their daily lives for an hour or two, and "making them forget their emails and to-do lists".
"I feel so honoured that I get to do this job; I forget that I'm even working so much of the time because I just enjoy it and love what I do," Naarah said.
She said her parents always put a lot of energy and hard work into parenting her and taught Naarah to "love people".
"So it's been incredible growing up with such a strong sense of being a people person," Naarah said.
How much has Lutruwita/ Tasmania shaped the person that Naarah is today?
"I owe so much of who I am as an artist to being from Tasmania," Naarah said.
"I had so many incredible teachers from a very young age who pushed me and told me to sing and who just saw a little spark in me to do something different."
The artist said she thinks Tasmania has "world-class arts teachers", especially in the music and drama education system.
Naarah added that although she had some initial schooling failures, she always believed in the power of her "underdog journey".
"It's a very special island. I feel so proud to come from there. I feel so honoured to be an Aboriginal person. I use my voice, and I am black, loud, and proud on social media just as much as I am when I am singing," she said.
The award-winning actor and singer said she always had great people around her and strives to "make good friends and community" wherever she goes, whether "living in London or the smallest town in Australia".
"I'm not allowed to say what it is yet, but I have just been booked for my West End debut, which is really exciting," Naarah said.
Naarah has a weekly radio show on ABC Classic at 7 pm called The Musical Show with Naarah every Thursday.
The rising star and other high-profile Australians will visit Launceston on July 25 for a speaking tour at Riverside High School.
