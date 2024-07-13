Court hears of tragedy of talented footballer Lela Spotswood

A 24-year-old woman who could have played AFL football pleaded guilty to assaulting a man and stealing his bike when she appeared by video in the Launceston Magistrates court on Friday.
Lela Lynn Marie Spotswood of Newnham pleaded guilty to several charges, including common assault, breach of bail, computer-related fraud, abuse of a police officer, and drug and firearms charges.
Police prosecutor Ben Warren told the court that a man rode a $500 BMX bike to Ms Spotswood's property at 12.06 am on February 8, 2024, seeking to sell a watch.
"The defendant approached the complainant and punched him in the face," he said.
"The defendant attempted to chase the complainant until she saw the bike and took it."
She told police in an interview that she did not instigate the offence and was defending herself.
Mr Warren said video surveillance footage was later found, which showed that the defendant was the aggressor.
He said that on October 20, 2023, Spotswood used stolen credit cards to buy nearly $800 worth of goods.
Mr Warren said that Spotswood breached bail after she was bailed from the Supreme Court to reside on Cape Barren Island but had not done so.
He applied to activate a two-month suspended sentence and a one-month suspended sentence as a result of his guilty pleas.
She pleaded not guilty to a charge of aggravated armed robbery and aggravated burglary when police allege she pointed a sawn-off shotgun at homeowners in the remote rural location of Red Hills near Deloraine.
Police allege that Ms Spotswood and another female were wearing masks when they entered a rural residence at about 6.10 pm on April 30, 2024, and threatened the occupants with a shortened firearm.
It is alleged they stole $1400 from the owners.
The hearing of several firearms charges was adjourned until ballistics experts were available.
Defence lawyer Hannah Phillips said Spotswood was a talented footballer who could play at the AFL level.
However, as a 17-year-old, she entered a relationship with a 41-year-old man who encouraged her to use the drug ice [methylamphetamine].
Ms Phillips sought that the one-month suspended sentence be activated to cover the period Spotswood had spent in custody but that it would be unjust to activate the two-month suspended sentence for an aggravated evasion of police.
Magistrate Sharon Cure committed Ms Spotswood to appear in the Supreme Court in Launceston on September 4, 2024, on the aggravated armed robbery charge.
The court heard she was already on the Supreme Court list on an aggravated carjacking charge from 2023.
Ms Cure remarked that the matters had become incredibly complicated. She postponed a decision on a bail application for a second time and the sentencing on the guilty pleas until July 16 at 2.15 pm.
