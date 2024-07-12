No killer ending: Finale a bloody letdown as the X factor is missing

MaXXXine isn't boring, but it feels like it could have been so much better. An opening quote from Bette Davis ("In this business, until you're known as a monster, you're not a star") suggests there will be some effective satire of the movie business. There were opportunities for this with the pretentious horror movie director Elizabeth Bender (Elizabeth Debecki), but they aren't explored. And Maxine's self-absorption and drive to succeed aren't made very compelling. The fine cast is mostly wasted though Giancarlo Esposito scores as Maxine's very helpful agent and lawyer.