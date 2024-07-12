The Examiner
Petrol thief given chance to avoid twelve months' jail due to 'promising signs'

Nick Clark
Nick Clark
Updated July 13 2024 - 8:24am, first published 7:30am
Johnathan Edward Williams and pet dog Picture Facebook
A Ravenswood man who stole $3400 worth of petrol in a bid to fund a $ 150-a-day drug addiction was given a chance to avoid 12 months of jail after a magistrate recognised his improved motivation and solid support network.

