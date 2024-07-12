Petrol thief given chance to avoid twelve months' jail due to 'promising signs'

A Ravenswood man who stole $3400 worth of petrol in a bid to fund a $ 150-a-day drug addiction was given a chance to avoid 12 months of jail after a magistrate recognised his improved motivation and solid support network.
Johnathan Edward Williams, 41, was sentenced on 11 counts of stealing, 12 counts of driving while disqualified and one count of dishonestly altering a number plate to deceive.
Half a dozen of Williams' supporters attended court and were exultant when magistrate Simon Brown accepted a recommendation from a court mandated drug diversion officer that he be given a chance on the drug treatment order.
Williams can avoid jail as long as he complies with the conditions of the order and ceases offending.
He had been in custody since April 16 after being arrested during a spree of thefts. The time served, three months, was allocated to a count of failing to take precautions to ensure the safekeeping of a firearm.
He pleaded guilty in May, and magistrate Simon Brown sought an assessment of whether he was suitable for a drug treatment order.
In March 2023, Williams was sentenced to 12 weeks jail after a suspended sentence was activated for driving offences in 2022.
In sentencing, Mr Brown said there were some promising signs of increased motivation and that he had a strong support network.
The drug treatment order conditions include that he seek treatment for drug use and not drink alcohol.
"The firearms matters are concerning and are very common among people who use drugs," he said.
"On the balance of the matters, I impose a drug treatment order with a custodial component of 12 months."
Mr Brown said the offending covered a significant period of five months until he was remanded in custody in April.
He said Williams had a shocking driving record, including the current rap sheet of 13 occasions of driving while disqualified.
He said the dozen occasions of "blatant' stealing was done to obtain money to fund a drug habit.
"Good luck on the program," Mr Brown concluded.
"Thank you very much," Williams replied before being released from the custody area and greeting friends.
