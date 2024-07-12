State urged to stick to LGH redevelopment as doubts arise over RHH project

A health union boss has urged the state government to fully carry out its plans for the $580 million redevelopment of the Launceston General Hospital after an apparent funding cut to a similar redevelopment plan in the Hobart hospital stoked anger from health stakeholders.
Australian Medical Association Tasmania President Dr Michael Lumsden-Steel said the LGH emergency department needed to be enlarged and the number of inpatient beds throughout the facility increased.
"We need to ensure that at the LGH we have an appropriately upgraded ED but also patient flow through the wards and also sub-acute beds in Launceston," Dr Lumsden-Steel said.
The AMA and the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation indicated they were concerned over the government's commitment to upgrading health infrastructure, after doubts emerged over funding for the stage two redevelopment of the Royal Hobart Hospital's ED on Friday.
They said the budget for the RHH ED expansion project has been cut to $130m, from $149 million.
Dr Lumsden-Steel said the cost of the phase two redevelopment of the Hobart ED has "blown out", prompting the government to consider measures to rein in spending.
"What they are doing is making cuts and arrangements to get [the project] within budget," he said.
"They are talking about ... actually splitting the physical locations for the emergency department beds, which is nonsense."
The government has denied any cuts to the project.
Cabinet minister Nick Duigan said it always expected to spend $130 million on the RHH ED expansion.
"There has been absolutely no change in the government's position ... we have not deviated one inch from that project," he said.
"Originally it was a $50 million undertaking, it's grown now to be a $130 million undertaking and we have provided the funding to allow that substantial piece of work to continue."
But Labor health spokesperson Ella Haddad cast doubt on that, saying the Department of Health had indicated last year that it made a funds allocation of $149 million for the RHH project.
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Public Works made $149 million available for the expansion in February, she said.
She said the the government's new plan to fund the project with $130 million represented a 13 per cent cut to the project.
"Cuts to the planned expansion are particularly worrying given they come on top of the government's controversial vacancy control measures which could see hundreds of jobs slashed.," she said.
Greens health spokesperson Cecily Rosol said the Rockliff government's plan to "quietly" water down the redevelopment was a " shocking failure".
"This critical redevelopment now has a significantly reduced budget than was initially recommended, which nurses and doctors have confirmed will not meet the needs of Tasmanians seeking emergency healthcare," she said.
"Is this a sign of what's to come in the upcoming State Budget?"
Dr Lumsden-Steel labelled the government's response as "spin".
"The health secretary has been told he's got to make [the RHH project] work within the budget, and that budget doesn't fit what the build cost is going to be, so they're now trying to make changes."
Health Minister Guy Barnett has previously said that the $580 million redevelopment of the LGH is "well under way".
The government has previously indicated it delivered a new 38-bed ward and nine negative pressure rooms in the acute medical unit under the LGH master plan.
