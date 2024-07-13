Why Eloise Knuckey is determined to reform mental health care in Tasmania

After witnessing the effects of mental illness on her mother, Eloise Knuckey is determined to use her education to address mental health disparities in Tasmania.
Dr Knuckey's mum is diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder - defined as a combination of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.
After completing her studies in medicine at the University of Tasmania in 2023, Dr Knuckey aims to advocate for mental health reform in Tasmania upon completing her Master of Public Health at the University of New South Wales.
"My mum wouldn't have been as bad as she is, or had the consequences of her diagnosis if we had a better mental health care system," Dr Knuckey said.
"If we had a system that was community-led that supported everyone consistently, lots of people wouldn't have the experience that my mum had."
Dr Knuckey said her personal experiences influenced her desire to better systems and processes at each level of the healthcare system, and more broadly advocate for marginalised communities.
"I think the Department of Health are very open to trying to make sure that people are [well] represented," Dr Knuckey said.
"They have lived experience representatives and they try and consult the community, but it's still nowhere near where it should be compared to other states and other countries."
Dr Knuckey is currently completing her Masters of Public Health through the Pinnacle Foundation scholarship - an Australian LGBTQIA+ education charity, funded by Hydro Tasmania.
"Basically, it provides me with funding to go towards educational expenses, but also mentorship and support and a community locally, who have similar experiences and a shared drive to improve awareness and equality for queer people in Tasmania," Dr Knuckey said.
Upon completing her Masters degree, Dr Knuckey wants to be a GP and medical administrator.
"I want to use my education to address health disparities, advocate for improved mental healthcare services in rural areas, and challenge assumptions and stereotypes impacting people living with psychosis," Dr Knuckey said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.