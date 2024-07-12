'I can't believe I get to play for Australia': Student's dream come alive

To play cricket for Australia is a dream many young cricketers have, and for one lucky student that dream is closer than ever.
Year 11 Newstead College student Kobe Arrowsmith earned selection in Cricket Australia's National Intellectual Disability Squad, following a successful performance at the national championships earlier this month.
"I am pretty pleased and can't believe that I get to play for Australia," Kobe said.
Four other Tasmanian students were selected for the squad, with Kobe being the only student selected from Launceston.
"There's four others from Hobart and then people from other states on the squad - I'm the only one from Launceston," he said.
Kobe said he was a "massive fan" of the sport since he was young and played regularly with the South Launceston Cricket Club.
"It connects everyone together as friends. You get to play sport and be competitive," he said.
"It's pretty cool that I get to travel playing sport that I love."
The squad will travel to the national training camp this October ahead of their international summer.
Through partnerships with Inclusion Solutions, Deaf Sport Australia, Deaf Cricket Australia, Sport Inclusion Australia and Blind Cricket Australia, Cricket Australia aimed to create a welcoming environment for people with disabilities to engage in the sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.