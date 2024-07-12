End of an era: Northern footballers reminisce on classic TSL derby contests

The passionate on-field rivalry between Launceston and North Launceston has produced a healthy respect between the two State League clubs.
The most successful clubs in the TSL era will meet for the 50th and final time in the competition on Saturday, with North Launceston leading the ledger 26-23 across the 16 seasons.
However, it hasn't always been that way, as TSL games-record holder Brad Cox-Goodyer can attest to.
Saturday will be his 40th derby and after winning his first in 2009, he and North Launceston were unable to win again until 2014 - the year of their first premiership.
They then went on an 18-game winning streak against their rivals, which was broken in 2020, the same year Launceston defeated them in the first of two grand finals.
"They obviously had some extremely good teams back then, they won the 2011 premiership with players like Scott Stephens and Adam Derbyshire," Cox-Goodyer said.
"They were players that when the TSL first started out were very good VFL players for the Devils and we struggled to get near them with them in the team."
Launceston coach Mitch Thorp, who played at South Launceston and Devonport before arriving at the Blues in 2018, reflected on the up-and-down nature of his time involved.
"We probably started my tenure as underdogs, they were really formidable and we managed to find a way through to get that first premiership in 2020," he said.
"The shoes are back on the same foot again, they're still a powerhouse and we're very much the underdog.
"There's a sense of pride in what we've been able to achieve and been able to see through the downs, the ups and the rebuild as well."
Across his nine games as a player and 18 as a coach, he's earned a strong respect for the Bombers.
"They have been a key contributor to Tassie footy over the State League period and in particular the last 10 years and obviously we have been also.
"There's been nine premierships between the clubs and some really high-quality young men drafted over that period.
"We've got a proud history and rivalry that's underpinned that and been a competition within itself, that's healthy and that's exactly what footy should be."
Cox-Goodyer added: "These days it's a very healthy rivalry and both clubs are really trying to help each other make sure they're sustainable for the long-term."
The match-ups between the two have always drawn a big crowd and sometimes an even bigger reaction.
"Over the journey whenever there's a bit of a dust-up or a hotly-contested situation either in front of the can bar at Windsor or the main grandstand at UTAS, it always gets the crowd involved," Cox-Goodyer said.
While he laughed that the 2020 and 2021 grand finals were memorable for the wrong reasons as the Bombers tasted defeat, they were immersive contests.
The 2020 grand final had everything, and stands out as Thorp's major career highlight.
"Jobi Harper's goal on three-quarter-time just sticks out in my mind of a leader that took control of a moment which ultimately gave us momentum to go on and win that last quarter and grand final," he said earlier this year.
"That just sticks out in my whole footy career as one of the better moments."
Cox-Goodyer's mind went back to a classic contest in 2013, where a prodigious goal-sneak stopped a major boilover.
"Before we went on that little streak, we were in front and Launceston were still very good in 2013," he said.
"Sonny Whiting kicked a torp from about 60-metres out on the boundary-line with about 30 seconds to go to put them up by two points and give them the win."
Sixteen North Launceston and Launceston players have been drafted through their involvement in the Tasmanian State League.
Colby McKercher's selection at pick two last year was the highest, while Ryley Sanders, Kade Kolodjashnij, Chayce Jones and Tarryn Thomas were also top-10 selections.
Jesse Lonergan, Jackson Thurlow, Jake Kolodjashnij, Isaac Chugg, James Leake and Arie Schoenmaker have all been selected from Launceston.
North Launceston players Jesse Crichton, Toby Nankervis, Jay Lockhart, Rhyan Mansell and Jackson Callow all joined them in the big league.
Sam Lonergan, Thorp, Andrew McLean, Chris Tarrant, Tom Couch and Bart McCulloch were all AFL-listed and played for either the Blues or Bombers in the TSL.
There have been 361 players take the field in North Launceston v Launceston derbies over the years.
The Bombers have fielded 189 players and Launceston 178, while six - Dylan Riley, Cody Thorp, Brendan Taylor, Jake Nunn, Jack Rushton and Will Edmunds - have played for both teams.
While Cox-Goodyer has played the most derbies, there are 18 others that have played in 20 or more.
Not far behind is current teammate Jack Avent with 37, while Zach Burt and Blue Jake Smith (both 30) are the others who have played 30 or more.
The other leading Bombers are Taylor Whitford (28), Alex Lee (26), Jay Foon (25), Allan O'Sign, Mark Walsh and Josh Ponting (all 20).
Brodie Palfreyman is the only current Blue among the group, playing in his 27th on Saturday, passing Joe Groenewegen (26) and Corey Sheppard (26).
Jake Hinds (23), Sonny Whiting, Jordan Harris (both 21), Jay Blackberry and Taylor (both 20) are also up there.
Unsurprisingly, Cox-Goodyer also leads the way in goals - recently passing Whiting (57).
Cox-Goodyer has kicked 71, with Burt (39), Darren Crawford (27), Whitford and Bennett (both 21) rounding out North's top five.
Across at Windsor Park, it's Whiting, Hinds (32), Derbyshire (27 in just six games), Riley (24) and Brian Finch (22).
The best players' list also makes for some good reading for Cox-Goodyer, appearing 19 times.
He, Whitford (14), Avent, Lee (both 11) and Burt (nine) are North's top five, while Groenewegen (13), J Harper (10), Palfreyman, Smith and Hinds (all nine) are Launceston's.
