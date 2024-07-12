'We want to attract and retain': Government plan to bring festivals north

The state government has made a $250,000 commitment in an effort to attract festivals and events to northern Tasmania.
It has begun development on a Northern Culture and Festivals Infrastructure Plan, with Visit Northern Tasmania set to deliver it.
Minister for Sport and Events Nic Street said the project was an important step for the region.
"Having a long-term plan in place to support our culture and festivals infrastructure is critical, and we are pleased to see the wheels in motion," he said.
"Festivals and events play a significant role in growing Tasmania's visitor economy, and it is key that we explore the needs of the sector so that we can forecast opportunities for growth, as well as support events that will attract visitors to our state."
Visit Northern Tasmania will manage development of the strategy in collaboration with Events Tasmania. The plan is expected to be completed within the next 12 months.
Visit Northern Tasmania treasurer Niel Mason said the non-profit was "delighted" to have been brought onboard.
"We're pleased to lead the development of this vital piece of work, future-proofing Launceston and the north as an attractive events destination," he said.
"It will see northern Tasmania become competitive and achieve the market share it deserves."
Mr Mason added that the strategy was not only about attracting new events, but ensuring the sustainability of existing ones as well.
"This will create a clear and independent understanding of existing festivals and events, forecast opportunities for growth through design, commercial, and operational requirements, and recommend strategies for cultural, social, and economic growth," he said.
Liberal Minister Nick Duigan said drafting the plan would be a collaborative process.
"A key part of developing the plan will be bringing together a steering committee from across the events, tourism, hospitality and infrastructure sectors, as well as local councils," he said.
"We expect this work to include an audit of the current event and festival venues in the north and north-west and consider opportunities to encourage more events.
"Importantly, it will analyse proposed developments and their cultural, social and economic impacts and within, and for, the regions.
"If we want to attract and retain vibrant and healthy festivals and events in the north, and across the state more broadly, we need to make sure the infrastructure is there, and that's what we are examining."
