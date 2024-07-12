The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'We want to attract and retain': Government plan to bring festivals north

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
July 12 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Junction Arts Festival president Bec Birrell, Visit Northern Tasmania treasurer Niel Mason, and Liberal Members Rob Fairs and Nick Duigan. Supplied picture
Junction Arts Festival president Bec Birrell, Visit Northern Tasmania treasurer Niel Mason, and Liberal Members Rob Fairs and Nick Duigan. Supplied picture

The state government has made a $250,000 commitment in an effort to attract festivals and events to northern Tasmania.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

Journalist / Videographer

Regional council reporter and videographer at The Examiner. Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au for enquiries or send me a message on social media.

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.