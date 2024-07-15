YOUR SAY: Local governments have strayed too far from the 'three Rs'

AN INQUIRY into Local Government should be held in tandem with that being instigated into education.
Both have strayed from their traditional three R bases of Roads Rates and Rubbish for councils and Reading wRiting and aRithmetic for schools.
I'd add an extra two R's for each entity.
Respect for Ratepayers by councils and for education the Responsibility of parents and Respect for Teachers.
Graeme Neilsen, George Town
SO WE really believe anything our cobbled together government says these days?
We have an artist's impression of the stadium no one wants but it will be built on time and on budget for $715m.
As our leaders have been way out on the time and cost of the new spirits, who are they kidding!?
All that money for Jeremy's folly and yet they are cutting health to the bone and not replacing much needed people. What a sorry state of affairs!
Glennis Sleurink, Launceston
LIKE most Australian activists and commentators Dr. Bell and Rev. McKinnon (The Examiner, June 8) and Anne Layton-Bennett (The Examiner, June 22) miss the point by concentrating on the Australian climate scene, our politicians and political parties.
Our climate with its fires, floods and heat waves will not be changed one iota by what the Australian government does.
Our climate depends on what four nations in the Northern hemisphere do, that is, China, the USA, India and Russia.
Together they are emitting about half of the CO2 emissions in the world. Australia emits less than two percent of the world's CO2 emissions.
The major focus of climate activists and the Federal government needs to be how we can help these countries, or negotiate with them or force them to reduce their CO2 emissions by nine percent each year till 2030 as the UN requires.
This is not to say the Labor government target of a forty-three percent lowering of emissions by 2030 is not important.
Like any nation we need to do our part in reducing CO2 levels in the world, and also with our economic strength we can aim to develop a superpower approach.
However neither of the major Australian political parties nor the Greens or the Teals will talk about overseas control of our climate. Instead the Albanese government is cosying up to China and India with trade but makes no mention of the real situation involving these countries and the climate emergency we are in.
Theo Bakker, Norwood
UNTIL recently platypus had not been seen in the Royal National Park in NSW for over 50 years.
Thanks to the dedicated efforts of Scientists and Researches the Royal National Park is now home to a healthy breeding colony of platypus. This follows the successful translocation of a small number of platypus into the park in an earlier period.
The success of the translocation program is of immense importance to scientists and researchers because it indicates it is possible to bring animals back from the brink with careful planning and application.
Brian Measday, Kingswood SA
AUSTRALIA is the driest inhabited continent and in the southeast and southwest of the country, it is even getting drier.
Nuclear power plants require huge amounts of water to stay safely cooled. At Three Mile Island, a cooling malfunction caused part of the core to melt, destroying a reactor.
At Fukushima, the failed power supply disabled cooling systems causing all three reactor cores to melt. Overseas, drought has forced reactors to shut down.
The four inland plants proposed by Peter Dutton would take water from rivers or aquifers.
Then there's the radioactive waste. According to Scientific American, even though the US has had nuclear power since 1958, it has yet to agree on a storage site.
About 88,000 tonnes of spent fuel are stranded at 77 sites across 35 states, increasing by about 2000 tonnes each year.
The article concludes, "Even if the US starts today, it will take decades to site, design and build a facility for disposal of its nuclear waste stockpile."
And finally, there's the need for ongoing monitoring to avoid accidents. After Fukushima, the US set up 61 centres just to respond to accidents. In 2022, half of France's reactors were shut down because ultrasound checks found stress corrosion in their cooling systems.
Australia does not want to import these costly and risky problems. The simplicity and cleanliness of renewables avoid them all.
Ray Peck, Hawthorn VIC
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.