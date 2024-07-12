The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football Summary

FootyHQ: Final derby, AFL clash on same weekend!

Updated July 12 2024 - 12:17pm, first published 12:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's Josh Partridge from The Examiner here and I know I've said this before but it is a BIG weekend in Northern footy.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.