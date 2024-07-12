FootyHQ: Final derby, AFL clash on same weekend!

It's Josh Partridge from The Examiner here and I know I've said this before but it is a BIG weekend in Northern footy.
Hawthorn host Fremantle in AFL action at UTAS Stadium and my colleague Brian Allen had a chat to Jarman Impey about the Hawks' famous Tassie advantage earlier this week.
While that's happening, Launceston will be facing North Launceston in the Tasmanian State League's final Northern derby ahead of the competition's disbandment later this year.
The clash will be the 50th meeting between the pair, with North holding a 26-23 advantage going into the game.
There are plenty of subplots to the final battle as well, with North Launceston coach Adrian Smith to miss it, while Launceston co-captain Brodie Palfreyman playing his first game in seven weeks.
Enjoy your weekend!
