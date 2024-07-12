Housing shortage: Tasmanian government should follow Queensland lead

A recent parliamentary inquiry confirmed what most of us already know: there is a housing shortage in Tasmania, and it is a concerning issue.
The Rockliff government has an ambitious goal to provide 10,000 social and affordable homes by 2032, backed by $1.5 billion in funding. That's commendable.
Housing Minister Felix Ellis says 800 houses are in the pipeline on rezoned government land. He claims that since October 2020, the government has created more than 1700 new social housing properties. The fly in the ointment of these positive stats is that only six homes have been built since 2018.
TasCOSS, the peak body for community services in Tasmania, has raised concerns about the effectiveness of the government's housing targets. CEO Adrienne Picone highlighted the community has higher expectations for safe and secure housing and that counting vacant blocks and crisis accommodations towards the target does not meet those standards.
The government should work closely with community housing providers to address the rising need for affordable housing and to provide more security for tenants in the short-to-medium term.
The work the Queensland Government is doing in this space should be the template all others follow.
Steven Miles' government has entered into contracts to purchase existing homes, repurposing funds initially intended for student accommodation. This strategy aims to house vulnerable people more quickly and efficiently. Additionally, the state Labor government has invested in acquiring former retirement villages, decommissioned aged care homes, and unused and vacant apartment blocks to expand its social housing stock. This proactive approach has been lauded for its immediate impact and cost-effectiveness.
Tasmania could benefit from adopting similar measures to alleviate its housing shortage.
Following the Queensland model, the state can purchase existing properties and repurpose them for social housing. This way, the state can provide immediate relief to those in need while continuing to develop long-term housing solutions.
Innovative and collaborative strategies are crucial to addressing the housing crisis and ensuring that all Tasmanians have access to affordable and secure homes. The Tasmanian government should follow Queensland's lead; it would certainly be a faster solution than its current model.
Craig Thomson is the editor of The Examiner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.