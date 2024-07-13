Vaping laws might not work, but need time before trashing them

However, pharmacies have been wrong about government policy before. Remember when the Albanese government brought in 60-day prescriptions? The Guild howled long and hard about how it would ruin pharmacy owners' businesses, and they said pharmacies would close down en masse. What happened since then is that there was a 50 per cent rise in applications to open new pharmacies in the months after the announcement of 60-day prescriptions compared to those received in the same period the year prior. So, more opened than closed.