Vaping laws might not work, but need time before trashing them

The federal government has spruiked its new vaping laws as the cure for a national health problem, but that may be a premature assessment.
On June 26, the Australian Senate passed the Therapeutic Goods and Other Legislation Amendment (Vaping Reforms) Bill 2024, significantly tightening regulations on recreational vaping.
Some people agree with the government, and some don't. The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) has endorsed this legislation. At its heart, the legislation aims to restrict vape advertising, packaging, and flavours, so, no more lollipop-flavoured vapes. The changes will limit the flavours to mint, menthol and tobacco and require plain pharmaceutical packaging for all vape products. It will be illegal for any other business, such as tobacconists, vape shops and convenience stores, to sell any type of vape or vape product.
From October, individuals over 18 will be able to purchase plain-packaged nicotine vapes from pharmacies, while those under 18 will need a GP prescription.
RACGP President Dr Nicole Higgins supports the stricter regulations. Dr Higgins cites strong evidence of severe health impacts from nicotine vaping. The RACGP President says vaping can cause respiratory issues, throat irritation, headaches, and nicotine overdose. She emphasised the importance of keeping these products away from young people.
The Senate Community Affairs Committee passed the legislation without changes. Some members of the Senate crossbench objected, leading the government to allow pharmacy sales instead of solely through GP prescriptions.
This is where the implementation of the legislation gets tricky. The Pharmaceutical Society of Australia (PSA) and the Pharmacy Guild of Australia (the Guild) opposed these changes. The PSA argued that pharmacists should not be positioned as retailers and accentuated the lack of Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) clinical guidelines for vaping.
The Guild was particularly critical, with National Vice President Anthony Tassone expressing concerns about community health and the safety of vapes as a smoking cessation device. He highlighted the lack of TGA approval for nicotine-containing vapes. Somewhat surprisingly, Mr Tassone claims there are no established therapeutic guidelines. He says making decisions without them is dangerous. That's hard to argue with.
However, pharmacies have been wrong about government policy before. Remember when the Albanese government brought in 60-day prescriptions? The Guild howled long and hard about how it would ruin pharmacy owners' businesses, and they said pharmacies would close down en masse. What happened since then is that there was a 50 per cent rise in applications to open new pharmacies in the months after the announcement of 60-day prescriptions compared to those received in the same period the year prior. So, more opened than closed.
The amendments will take effect in October, but significant questions remain about their implementation and effectiveness.
Ultimately, these changes should have been implemented as a trial, allowing the government and pharmacies to sort out any problems and make it law. The Albanese government has faced accusations of being timid with controversial policy; they certainly can't be accused of that in this instance. Unfortunately, it is not just the Guild that is sceptical these laws will work; many members of the public are, too.
Time will tell.
Craig Thomson is the editor of The Examiner.
