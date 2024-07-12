Seven arrested in state's South through Hobart CBD 'safety blitz'

Tasmania Police arrested seven people through a "safety blitz" in Hobart's CBD on the evening of June 11.
Inspector John Toohey said Hobart Police, Taskforce Saturate and the Dog Handler Unit worked alongside City of Hobart staff to provide "real-time monitoring of CCTV and an increased response capability".
"As a result of the operation, seven arrests were made, two summonses issued, two people were referred to the drug diversion process and two will be dealt with under the Youth Justice Act," Inspector Toohey said.
"Offences included breaching a police family violence order, stealing, unlawful possession of property, possess a dangerous article in a public place, breaching bail, possess a controlled drug or plant and possess thing used to administer a controlled drug.
"As police, we're focused on keeping people safe and operations like this help us do that."
Acting Hobart Lord Mayor Zelinda Sherlock said this collaboration with Tasmania Police was important in promoting community safety.
"Our priority is to create a secure and supportive atmosphere in Wellington Court and surrounds, where businesses can thrive, and employees and visitors feel safe," Dr Sherlock said.
"This safety blitz is a proactive step towards reinvigorating the vibrancy and appeal of Wellington Court.
"We encourage everyone to support this initiative by staying vigilant and reporting any incidents to the authorities."
