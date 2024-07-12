'Total lack of control': Calls for state government to stop vape legislation

Vapes will be available to purchase without a prescription in less than three months, prompting a call from St Lukes and the Tasmanian Pharmacy Guild for the state government to intervene.
It comes as the federal government legislated a world-first ban on ban on vapes on July 1, with the sale of e-cigarettes restricted to pharmacies as part of a government crackdown on recreational smoking.
St Lukes chief executive Paul Lupo said he was concerned the move would turn pharmacies into vape shops.
"In Tasmania, if you are to sell vape products in this state, you need to be licensed," Mr Lupo said.
"The state government licenses those outlets, so that gives them an opportunity to introduce measures that will better protect our community, and especially our young people."
A government spokesperson said Tasmania already had some of the strongest laws in the country relating to e-cigarettes in terms of licensing, advertising, and age restrictions.
"We are currently taking advice on legislative amendments to ensure we are aligned with the national approach, and will continue to engage with relevant stakeholders as we work through this process," they said.
Pharmacy Guild state president Helen O'Byrne said under the new legislation, pharmacists must be satisfied that a vape is clinically appropriate for the buyer - something she said would be "nearly impossible" to manage.
"We don't have the confidence as pharmacists and health professionals to be able to supply these nicotine vapes over the counter," Ms O'Byrne said.
"We support that nicotine vape prescribing stays in the hands of general practitioners with the oversight of both the GP and the dispensing pharmacist."
Labor Senator for Tasmania Helen Polley said the legislation was a health policy decision to "try and end the scourge of vaping".
"The smoking cessation product of vapes has been one that doctors have been prescribing for some time, available through pharmacies," Ms Polley said.
"Pharmacies have been working for years with their patients and customers on a range of smoking cessation products - some pharmacies choose not offer immunisation programs, even though it can be supported by commonwealth payments.
"Pharmacy businesses make their own decisions about what services they offer their patients.
"Pharmacies might also choose not to offer opioid dependence treatment ... I respect the work of our pharmacists and their commitment to the health of Tasmanians."
Ms O'Bynre said there remained concerns around pharmacists' liability if a customer developed vaping-related heath issues, insurance impacts, business risks and regulatory compliance.
"If we can't take people's details, how can we know how many pharmacies they've been to and how many vapes they've purchased that day?" Ms O'Byrne said.
"There's a total lack of control, not to mention the lack of evidence around vapes helping with smoking cessation.
"This essentially turns pharmacists into taboonists."
