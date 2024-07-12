The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Health

'Total lack of control': Calls for state government to stop vape legislation

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
July 12 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Lukes chief executive Paul Lupo and Pharmacy Guild Tasmania state president Helen O'Byrne call for state government to intervene in vape legislation. Picture by Phillip Biggs
St Lukes chief executive Paul Lupo and Pharmacy Guild Tasmania state president Helen O'Byrne call for state government to intervene in vape legislation. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Vapes will be available to purchase without a prescription in less than three months, prompting a call from St Lukes and the Tasmanian Pharmacy Guild for the state government to intervene.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Passionate about all things happening in the North East focusing on health and science. Curtin University Alumni. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.