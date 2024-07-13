Do the Greens think desecration of our war memorials is no big deal?

IT IS interesting to hear not one word from Senator Whish-Wilson to the unhinged remarks of his fellow Green Senators, Faruqi and Steele-John, in relation to the desecration of our war Memorials by activists. Both these Senators have stated the desecration of these National Monuments is the equivalent of graffiti on a wall. No big deal. Does Senator Whish-Wilson agree with those remarks? The vast majority of the Australian public still respects those monuments erected to honour those who served their country in times of conflict and those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. Does he?
Brian Ellis, West Launceston
Please stop patting the State Government on the back for the $250 Energy Payment. They didn't give it to you out of their own back pocket! They deserve no praise or thanks! Governments don't have money! They circulate our money! It is your $250; you gave it to yourself!
Gabriel Barnes, South Launceston
How much longer should we tolerate roadside litter from discarded beverage containers? Since 2004, there has been a string of reports and feasibility studies, all recommending the development of a scheme. In 2017, then Minister for the Environment Mathew Groom stated, "We recognise that a well-designed Container Deposit Scheme has the potential to deliver significant positive outcomes for the community in dealing with litter and waste."
Currently every state and territory has a CDS, except Tasmania - another measure on which Tasmania is dragging its feet. It's now twenty years since the initial Parliamentary Committee recommended a CDS. Please, Minister for Environment Duigan, give us a date when we will catch up. Our roadsides and urban streets are waiting to be cleaned up, and clubs and charities are hanging out for the funds.
Malcolm Cowan, West Launceston
THE leader of the opposition has no credentials to his name anymore. Every week, he comes up with some unworkable, unaffordable, and generally scientifically unreasonable 'solution'. I don't think he believes in his suggestions himself. However, what he achieves is setting the agenda. He gets a lot of media time, and the Albanese Government is seriously responding to it rather than just going on with what they know is right and timely. That is a serious error of judgement our country can't afford.
Ute Mueller, Lapoinya
IF THE opposition wins the next Federal election, they will be faced with the responsibility of continuing to fund renewables and also what will be its nuclear aspirations. This I think will almost certainly prove to be a financial nightmare therefore It strongly appears to me that continuing funding for renewables may have to be either greatly reduced or scrapped completely.
Given that nuclear power is possibly 15 to 20 years away before its human-induced climate change controls can be evident, human-induced climate change problems will almost certainly grow out of control in the meantime, causing immense problems for Australians and many people across the globe.
An uncertain and terribly unstable future could well be facing Australia after the next federal election
Brian Measday, Kingswood SA
WITH both elderly US Presidential candidates in a race of neurological decline, the majority decision by the US Supreme Court to grant immunity from criminal prosecution to the former president's official decisions, not personal decisions (which (maybe difficult to differentiate), provides an avenue to despotism, if personal restraint is not exercised, or the executive group refuses to follow their orders.
The current race for the White House has become a national and international embarrassment, with possible American and worldwide repercussions unimaginable to contemplate.
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
THE US Supreme Court has advised that as an ex-president, Donald Trump has broad immunity against legal prosecution. This means that he may not face any penalty for being found guilty in the porn star hush money case in which he was recently found guilty. It also means that many of the other multitude of legal cases he is facing may not proceed. Surely, as an ex-president, his legal responsibility would be the same as any other American citizen. Rather than the ex-President, he should be called the Teflon President because nothing sticks.
Alan Leitch, Austins Ferry
