Do the Greens think desecration of our war memorials is no big deal?

July 13 2024 - 10:41am
Greens Senator Peter Whish-Wilson. Picture by Paul Scambler
IT IS interesting to hear not one word from Senator Whish-Wilson to the unhinged remarks of his fellow Green Senators, Faruqi and Steele-John, in relation to the desecration of our war Memorials by activists. Both these Senators have stated the desecration of these National Monuments is the equivalent of graffiti on a wall. No big deal. Does Senator Whish-Wilson agree with those remarks? The vast majority of the Australian public still respects those monuments erected to honour those who served their country in times of conflict and those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. Does he?

