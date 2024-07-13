Do the Greens think desecration of our war memorials is no big deal?

THE leader of the opposition has no credentials to his name anymore. Every week, he comes up with some unworkable, unaffordable, and generally scientifically unreasonable 'solution'. I don't think he believes in his suggestions himself. However, what he achieves is setting the agenda. He gets a lot of media time, and the Albanese Government is seriously responding to it rather than just going on with what they know is right and timely. That is a serious error of judgement our country can't afford.