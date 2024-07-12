The Examiner
Meander Valley Council approves almost $30,000 worth of community grants

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
July 12 2024 - 1:00pm
The Westbury Bowls Club was approved for two grants; a $3000 'Rookie Rollers' school program and $350 to light its bowling green. Picture by Paul Scambler
A Northern Tasmanian council has set aside almost $30,000 of its new budget for community initiatives across the municipality.

Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

Journalist / Videographer

Regional council reporter and videographer at The Examiner. Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au for enquiries or send me a message on social media.

