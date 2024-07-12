Meander Valley Council approves almost $30,000 worth of community grants

A Northern Tasmanian council has set aside almost $30,000 of its new budget for community initiatives across the municipality.
Meander Valley councillors unanimously voted to approve grant and sponsorship allocations for the first quarter of the 2024-25 financial year at their last meeting on July 9.
The vast majority of the funding will go to just 11 community groups, amounting to $26,403 of the $28,253 budget.
This includes $3000 for equipment at AIC Tennis Club, $1200 of artificial turf in the Prospect Hawks Junior Football Club coaches box, and another $3000 to go towards a lawn mower for the Deloraine Districts Pony Club.
Meanwhile, the Westbury Bowls Club is set to run a 'Rookie Rollers' school program thanks to another $3000 allocation.
Councillor Kevin House said these funding initiatives gave some insight into what people were doing in the community.
"It's a great pleasure to be able to be involved with this and support organisations that contribute so much on a voluntary basis," he said.
"A fair bit of thought goes into adjudicating these, they're not just a tick and flip, there's a lot of thought given to every one."
While the council received $31,770 worth of community grant requests, more than $5000 of that figure was shaved off the final allocation.
A submission from the Mole Creek Progress Association for $2565 for swimming pool equipment was only partially accepted, with Meander Valley rejecting $435 worth of chemicals for not fitting within the community grants and sponsorship guidelines.
A $3000 request for clubroom lighting upgrades at Prospect Vale Park was outright refused as the building maintenance also failed to meet guidelines.
The sponsorship aspect of the first round funding largely focused on local sports, with seven athletes receiving $150 grants at a cost of $1050 to the council.
They include national-level competitors in T20 cricket, women's indoor cricket, junior volleyball, and touch football.
Councillor Ben Dudman said it was great to see the range of organisations that had applied for community grants.
"Whether it be a church group, a progress association, a sporting club, it's wide-ranging in the support that council can and does offer," he said.
