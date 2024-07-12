Were you at the Thursday Launceston Competitions? Check out our pics

Princess Theatre is again host to a stream of talented dancers participating in the Launceston Competitions.
The Launceston Competitions is the longest continual-running eisteddfod in the country, running for 121 years.
A community-based, not-for-profit organisation offered speech and drama, music and dancing genres for entry.
The annual competitions take place from May - July and offer a "safe and supportive" opportunity for performers of all ages.
The Examiner photographer Phillip Biggs captured some of the action from Thursday morning.
