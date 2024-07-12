The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Were you at the Thursday Launceston Competitions? Check out our pics

Phillip Biggs
By Phillip Biggs
Updated July 12 2024 - 2:58pm, first published 2:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Princess Theatre is again host to a stream of talented dancers participating in the Launceston Competitions.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phillip Biggs

Phillip Biggs

Photographer

Phillip Biggs is a photographer for The Examiner

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.