Changes to Launceston's town clock causes community uproar, questions arise

The Launceston Town Clock has been keeping time and chiming on the hour for 115 years. But a recent decision has changed the course of the clock's future.
Last week, the City of Launceston Council oversaw the installation of a new digital controller for the clock faces, which bypassed the original Gillett and Johnston clock mechanism.
Graham Mulligan from Clockwise Launceston had serviced the clock for the last 20 years and said a service in May revealed that with correct maintenance, the clock would have "happily run for centuries."
Mr Mulligan said it was "very disappointing" to learn about the change after it was nearly completed.
"The recent changes to the town clock are very concerning and upsetting, especially as I'm an avid advocate for mechanical timepieces and preserving history," Mr Mulligan said.
"If I owned an important mechanical historical timepiece, and it was converted to electric without my knowledge, I would be very appalled."
City of Launceston Mayor Matthew Garwood said the original mechanism will remain functional and could be restored to full operation in minutes for special occasions. He said the clock's bells and chimes will continue to operate as normal.
"In recent years, it's become common for clock towers around Australia and the world to move towards digital controllers," Mr Garwood said.
"There's a variety of reasons for this, including that these upgrades preserve the historic original clock mechanisms, require less maintenance, and help maintain internet accurate time."
President of Watch and Clockmakers Australia Andrew Markerink said he believed the clock was heritage listed, and making changes to it without consulting Heritage Tasmania breached the law.
"I believe any changes to heritage-listed facilities must be approved," Mr Markerink said.
"But I spoke to someone at Launceston Council, and they said they didn't need to speak to Heritage Tasmania because they weren't doing anything to impact the clock."
Mr Markerink said there was no reason to make changes to the clock.
"They're spending a stupid amount of ratepayers money on something that literally doesn't have to be done," he said.
Mr Markerink said he was currently going through the process of getting a clock in Parliament House restored.
"We have been doing paper work on that for about six months - that's just for normal restoration on the clock that was given to the national parliament by the Queen of Holland for the bicentennial," he said.
Mr Garwood said the changes will help meet the expectations of people in Launceston.
"Here in Launceston, we know that if the town clock breaks down or stops for maintenance, we receive a lot of phone calls from people who expect the clock to be minute accurate," he said.
"This new digital controller will help us meet those expectations but will preserve the original mechanism, allowing it to enter into semi-retirement."
Local historian Geoff McLean said the decision to "semi-retire" the clock was sensible.
"The recent semi-retirement of the town clock's original Gillet and Johnson time mechanism initially caused a lot of confusion and consternation as it wasn't made clear what was happening to that historic piece of equipment," Mr McLean said.
"Now that the Launceston City Council said it will remain in-situ and kept in operating order, but the day-to-day operating of the clock will be driven by a modern device, I, as a local historian and guided tours host, find that to be a sensible decision. And other historians I have talked to agree."
