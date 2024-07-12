Thank you, Tasmania! Titmus family pen letter ahead of second Olympics

Tasmania's support of Ariarne Titmus has been acknowledged by her family ahead of the Paris Olympics.
In an exclusive letter to The Examiner, her parents Steve and Robyn have thanked Tasmanians for their well wishes as Titmus aims to add to her two gold medals from Tokyo.
The Titmus family moved from Launceston to Queensland in 2015, with the then 14-year-old ear-marked as a future Olympian from an early age.
"Tasmania does not provide the structure for a swimmer who has reached Ariarne's level and wants to explore their full potential," Steve said at the time.
Titmus will forever be linked with Launceston, having been given the keys to the city in 2021 and having the Launceston Aquatic Centre's 50-metre pool named after her the following year.
She also has a scholarship for Launceston's most promising junior swimmer named in her honour, as well as a freshly-painted mural outside of the Cock 'n' Bull.
"It's so exciting to know your hometown is behind you when you're competing on the world stage, and I feel very honoured Launceston has made that abundantly clear," Titmus said in response to the mural.
"Community spirit runs deep in Tassie and their support really does mean a lot to me. I can't wait to represent Australia at the Olympics - it's such a special experience and even more so when you know your hometown is cheering you on from the other side of the world."
Dear Tasmanians,
It is with enormous pride that we respond to the incredible support from our home state, Tasmania.
In particular, what Ariarne and our family have received as we approach the Paris 2024 Olympics.
The nerves and anxiety have well and truly settled in and won't leave until the final race.
We can't believe the journey we have been on.
Over the years, there have been some wonderful words published and images broadcast. The messages Arnie and the family have received is overwhelming and very humbling. Thank you.
You never forget where you came from and what impact it had on your life. We are particularly moved that we are still claimed as Tasmanians.
While our base today is south-east Queensland, Tasmanians and the state are held fondly in our hearts.
As Arnie takes to the blocks in Paris, memories will flood back to those days when she was four months old and learning to swim. Her first race as a seven-year-old. It doesn't feel that long ago.
Arnie has been incredibly focused, but above the Olympic Gold Medals, World Championships and World Records, it is how her and her sister Mia, have grown into beautiful humble young women with giving souls, that we are most proud of.
In advance for the coming week of swimming, thank you for getting up early and cheering like crazy for a little girl from Launceston, Tasmania, who dared to dream about competing at the Olympics. Paris awaits! Go Arnie! Go the Aussies!
Cheers everyone,
Steve and Robyn Titmus
