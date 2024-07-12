RSPCA Tasmania to close Launceston and Latrobe adoption centres

RSPCA Tasmania will close two of its adoption and retail centres after they operated at a loss of $100,000 in the past year alone.
The RSPCA board decided to shutter its Launceston and Latrobe locations last week, with exact closing dates to be determined in the coming months.
The charity claims all six staff members will be offered other roles within the organisation.
RSPCA Tasmania chief executive officer Andrea Dawkins said the group would welcome any donations to help it continue to care for animals.
"The RSPCA is not immune to the cost of living crisis, which has put upward pressure on our costs and increased the number of animals being surrendered into our care," she said.
"If any Tasmanians have the capacity to donate and help our team care for Tasmania's animals, that would be a timely and welcome help. Every dollar counts."
Launceston's RSPCA animal care centre has been threatened with closure before, operating at a loss of $25,000 a month in June 2018.
The downsizing is part of the charity's "ongoing transition to a centralised care model", placing a greater focus on its Spreyton centre.
An upcoming expansion will refurbish and build more kennels, improve facilities for larger animals including horses, and provide additional Safe Beds to care for the animals of those fleeing family violence.
Ms Dawkins said these works would future-proof the facility for the next 20 years.
"The RSPCA is taking action to ensure we can continue to meet the growing needs of the community, and that's what our ongoing transition to a centralised care model will achieve," she said.
"An important part of this is focusing all of our deeply precious resources on expanding our Spreyton animal care centre to make it the beating heart of our organisation.
"The expansion will not only ensure we can care for more animals, it will also ensure we have the most contemporary facilities to care for cats, dogs, pocket pets, horses and more."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.