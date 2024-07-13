The Examiner
McDonalds' proposal attracts significant number of community representations

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated July 13 2024 - 10:41am, first published 10:40am
McDonalds has submitted a development application for a new restaurant in Westbury Rd, Prospect Vale Picture by Craig George and courtesy of Meander Valley Council
The Meander Valley council received up to 20 representations when it advertised fast food chains McDonalds' plans for a $4.5 million restaurant at 345-347 Westbury Rd, Prospect Vale.

Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for The Examiner. My journalism career has clicked over 34 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

