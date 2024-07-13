McDonalds' proposal attracts significant number of community representations

The Meander Valley council received up to 20 representations when it advertised fast food chains McDonalds' plans for a $4.5 million restaurant at 345-347 Westbury Rd, Prospect Vale.
The council advertised the proposal from June 15, 2024 to July 1, 2024.
General manager Jonathan Harmey said the council received between 10 and 20 representations during the advertising period.
"These representations will be considered by the Council's planning department as they continue their assessment and form a recommendation for a decision at a Council meeting," Mr Harmey said.
Mr Harmey said that it was expected that the application was expected to be considered by the Council at a meeting at 3pm on August 13.
The Examiner understands that the submissions will become public when advertised on the Councils website on August 9.
The restaurant would be the fourth in Launceston after long running stores in Kings Meadows, Invermay and South Launceston.
The latest restaurant would be established on the site of the former Jim's Car Care Centre owned by Mr Jim Lowish.
Due to fuel contamination on the site the proposal was extensively overseen by the Environment Protection Authority.
The 705 page planning document reveals plans to demolish the existing buildings on 345-347 Westbury Road and construct a 453 square metre restaurant.
The restaurant and dual drive-thru lanes would be run as 24-7 operations.
The site also has allocation for 45 parking spaces, six bike spaces, and assorted greenery including 23 new trees.
