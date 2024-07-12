Launceston left off Big Bash League fixtures for first time in seven years

Launceston will not host a Big Bash League game during the upcoming season.
After being downsized to one game during BBL13, UTAS Stadium has been left off the fixtures entirely for the 44-match competition which will run across eight weeks.
Cricket Tasmania confirmed it is due to the stadium redevelopment that is set to commence in October, with $130 million to be spent on the venue.
"We were advised late last year that the exciting UTAS renovation would impact the ability to play cricket at the stadium and as such passed on to Cricket Australia scheduling that the ground would not be available," Cricket Tasmania chief executive Dom Baker said.
"We have a loyal and growing Northern fan base and intend to provide an up-weighted program of fan engagement opportunities throughout the summer."
The first tenders for the redevelopment were requested last month, with upgrades to match-day facilities in the Carlton and United Breweries Stand the first on the agenda.
The upgrades include refurbished change-rooms for players and umpires, as well as upgraded training and preparation spaces.
Launceston first hosted a Big Bash League match in 2017 and has featured at least one game per season since.
The Northern region was also left off the WBBL fixtures list which was released last week.
Bellerive Oval will host five matches throughout the tournament, beginning with a clash against the Perth Scorchers on December 21.
The side's first match of the tournament is two days earlier, playing the Melbourne Renegades in Geelong.
