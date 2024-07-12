NTFA premier footy coach: 'you could unearth something coming into finals'

Bridgenorth and Rocherlea both have a trio of a top-five clashes before finals so how will they approach their remaining home-and-away matches?
The pair, sitting third and fourth on the ladder, meet at Bridgenorth on Saturday at 2.30pm in NTFA premier round 14.
Parrots coach Oli Cook and Rocherlea mentor Josh Ponting were asked if they would try different tactics in the lead-up to the season's pointy end.
"We are all trying to play similar brands of footy, I think come the back end it will be the club than can refine their style and keep their list motivated and healthy who will win it," Cook said.
"I can't imagine we will be making any outrageous changes from this point."
Cook also noted the Parrots had trialled a few positional changes since last playing Rocherlea.
Reigning premiership coach Ponting said while he didn't like to move players around who are in good form, he is open to experimenting.
"You could unearth something coming into finals like last year, for instance, we moved Blake Pyke to the back-pocket in the first final and he hasn't come out since, he's been a rock for us down there," he said.
"So they're the sort of things that you can find late in the year that you didn't know were there at the start of the year."
There are a host of changes for Saturday.
Ponting said the Tigers were hoping to have Jack Rushton (hamstring), Andrew Cox-Goodyer (broken wrist), Taylor Stone and Brayden Pitcher back in the team and they have all been named on Play HQ.
Bridgenorth forwards Rohan Sergeant and Jake Rice come back in with key defender Ollie Wood to miss, according to Cook.
The Tigers came from 10 points down at three-quarter-time to beat the Parrots by eight in round five.
Rocherlea teenager Lachie Holton starred with two goals in the final stanza.
It was the only time that Parrots gun Jake Hinds was held goalless this season. He kicked 10 goals against Deloraine last weekend.
Cook was asked what made it hard for him to have influence and how they would try and get him more involved.
"He was pretty solid last game, I think he was critiqued heavily because of his profile," he said.
"He's been in hot form, I think his player rating for Tasmania was an 8.5/10 in the state game and he's coming off 10.6 (goals) against Deloraine last weekend, this is a massive game, I have full confidence he will impose himself on the contest."
Otherwise, Parrots youngster Dylan Farquhar has elevated himself as one of the best rucks in the competition.
He was named Bridgenorth's best against South Launceston and George Town, including an impressive performance against arguably the competition's best player, Cody Lowe.
"Dylan is just super athletic, generally gives our mids first use, competes strongly in the air and is serviceable at ground level," Cook said.
"Sharing duties with Tom Symes helps, generally one can get on top and the other can be a danger forward of the footy."
Meanwhile, Rocherlea have been without captain Luke Richards since their round 10 loss against South Launceston.
"He had a partial tear in his quad and he'll be targeting (a return against) Hillwood or maybe a little bit after," Ponting said.
"He'll definitely be back before finals."
The coach said vice-captains Jordan Cousens and Jacob Hawkins had stepped up leadership-wise while Kaiden Cox-Goodyer and Bailey Wells had been helping covering Richards' absence in the midfield.
Bridgenorth, who are yet to have their second bye, are one win ahead of Rocherlea with five rounds remaining.
In other matches, Hillwood hosts Deloraine, Longford welcomes George Town and Scottsdale battle South Launceston while Bracknell have the bye.
