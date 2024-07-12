The Examiner
sport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

NTFA premier footy coach: 'you could unearth something coming into finals'

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
July 12 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bridgenorth's Jake Hinds and Rocherlea coach Josh Ponting earlier this year. Pictures by Phillip Biggs
Bridgenorth's Jake Hinds and Rocherlea coach Josh Ponting earlier this year. Pictures by Phillip Biggs

Bridgenorth and Rocherlea both have a trio of a top-five clashes before finals so how will they approach their remaining home-and-away matches?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.