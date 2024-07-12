A legally blind Evandale artist who paints Tasmanian landscapes in 'abstract realism' will soon appear in an episode of Back Roads on ABC.
Kataraina Koroheke, 34, has been painting for nearly 15 years and studied for a visual arts diploma at Devonport TAFE.
Her TAFE teacher, Bill Flowers, is one of her biggest mentors, and she credits him with helping her find her unique style.
Nowadays, she manages her online art business, selling her original paintings and prints. She paints out of her studio behind a church in Evandale.
In the garden outside her studio, she keeps some chickens and a pet sheep named Gerald.
"I usually paint places that I live at or have visited on country drives with my partner, anything that stands out, inspires me, like The Nut, Mount Roland, Cradle Mountain, places I have been to and spent time with a loved one in," Koroheke said.
The landscape painter said she wanted to capture those memories of the views and mix her imagination and style into each landscape painting she does.
"'Abstract realism' is the term I came up with for my work. The style that comes out is quite natural, and I just naturally fell into my style," Koroheke said.
The artist said a lot of her inspiration comes from the environmental variation in Tasmania.
"Along the coastline, there are different rock formations. The sand colour can be white or oatmeal across the Northwest coast, like in Olveston. Then you get to places like Wineglass Bay, and the colour of the sand is white, and it's like quartz," Koroheke said.
When Koroheke turned 30 years old, her eyesight started going blurry quickly, and she went to the eye specialist, who diagnosed her with a condition called advanced keratoconus.
"Your cornea is meant to be a sphere shape, like a smooth sphere shape, but mine bulges out. Which means it distorts the way I see colour and light, and it's like looking underwater for me, but it's very extreme," Koroheke said.
She said after undertaking different surgical procedures, such as a corneal transplant in her right eye and laser surgery in both eyes to stabilize the condition, her eyesight hasn't gotten any better, and the procedures were unfortunately unsuccessful.
"So, it takes me a long time to paint a painting. And my eyes have been like that since I was 16. I had perfect vision before then. It's a genetic disease on my father's side of the family," Koroheke said.
The artist said it can take her anywhere between six months to one year to complete one painting.
"I have to position myself close to the canvas and then just work on one little area and keep at it. So, I will probably only get about four or five original paintings completed within a year because I will work on a few at once," Koroheke said.
She said she knows she could do more than that if she had better eyesight, but she faces struggles due to her condition.
Despite this, Koroheke said she had sold her paintings across Australia, Europe, and Hong Kong.
"I have five venues across the state that display my artwork. I have paintings in the Cradle Mountain Wilderness Gallery. I have my work in 2B2P Furniture & Homeware in Devonport, La Cucina in Hobart and in Amy's Kusina in Wynard," she said.
The artist said she buys her art supplies from the Launceston Art Centre in Invermay.
"I'm a bit shy. I'm quite introverted. So, I don't put myself out there as much as I should. But I'm also really happy to take up any opportunities that come my way," she said.
Kataraina Koroheke will be a featured artist in an Evandale episode on ABC, which is due to air in October.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.