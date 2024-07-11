Why does it take so long to make a decision?

Our readers often send letters questioning why it takes all three levels of government so long to make decisions. Local government gets more than its fair share of 'Why does it take so long?' questions.
Our dogged council reporter Joe Colbrook reports that an updated management plan for the council's parks and recreation areas will be released to the public "in the coming weeks."
Australia is grappling with a significant housing shortage, a pressing issue that directly impacts our local community. Hugh Bohane informs us that TasCOSS has raised concerns about the Tasmanian government's lack of transparency regarding its goal of providing 10,000 social and affordable homes by 2032.
It seems Australians are using more illicit drugs than ever before. Ben Seeder explains that a federal study revealed an alarming spike in meth use across Tasmania.
