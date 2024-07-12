'Good sense': Higher density zoning at Prospect one step closer to fruition

Zoning changes, which would allow high density developments in Prospect, are one step closer to coming into effect.
In May the owners of several properties - 181, 183, 185, 187, 189, 191, 193 Westbury Road, and 60 Oakden Road - approached the City of Launceston council with a proposal to apply general residential zoning to their land.
This was greeted warmly by councillors, and plans were exhibited for 28 days before being put back before the council in July.
The main result of the zoning change is the reduction in absolute minimum lot size - from 1200 square metres to 325 square metres in the case of multiple dwellings.
Over the public consultation period no comments - neither for, nor against the change - were made by members of the public.
Speaking at the July 11 meeting councillor Alan Harris said the proposal simply made "good sense".
"It seems to make good sense to rezone this land to allow more housing to be developed on that land," Cr Harris said.
"Rather than the slightly lower density housing zones in an area that is requiring more suitable land for housing.
"I think the densification is within the capabilities of the land and the infrastructure around it."
This sentiment was shared by councillor Danny Gibson, who said it was clear residents tacitly supported the proposal.
"It is important to note the process has been had, and as Cr Harris said, no representations which is one indication that there is community support," Cr Gibson said.
"But importantly for me, the planning strategies and documents support the justification."
Councillor Tim Walker also spoke in support of the proposal, and councillors voted unanimously to refer the proposal to the Tasmanian Planning Commission for final approval.
