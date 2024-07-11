Financial crime analyst's documents to be tabled in Kathryn Hay trial

A court hearing into family violence charges against former Miss Australia and politician Kathryn Hay will resume next week for up to three days.
Kathryn Isobel Hay, 48, has pleaded not guilty to a count of emotional abuse and intimidation of former husband Troy Shane Richardson between January 2014 and November 2022.
A day of evidence was heard in May but was adjourned when magistrate Simon Brown tested positive to COVID-19.
Ms Hay did not appear at a brief mention of the case on Thursday in which police prosecutor Garth Stevens and defence lawyer Dermot Connors appeared via telephone.
The court heard that subpoenaed documents from the financial crime analyst at Mystate Bank, Belinda Cook, had been received but were unable to be opened because they were password protected.
He said a second summons had been sent to Launceston lawyer Melanie Kerrison.
Mr Brown ordered that defence and prosecution could inspect and copy the documents.
Mr Connors requested that a general practitioner Dr Ballantyne be interposed as a witness on Friday morning July 19.
Mr Brown adjourned the case until Wednesday, July 17.
