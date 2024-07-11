Launceston skipper back from suspension in derby's final statewide chapter

It has been a long 49 days since Brodie Palfreyman last donned the boots for Launceston.
Suspended for four weeks following an incident against the Tigers, Palfreyman missed clashes against Clarence, Lauderdale, North Hobart and Glenorchy, while his Blues also had the regular and competition byes.
Now the co-captain is back and ready to fire in the final Launceston versus North Launceston battle in the Tasmanian State League.
"Full credit to Palf and his professionalism, he hasn't missed a session," coach Mitch Thorp said.
"He's been a key contributor off the field into some of the things we want to do moving forward.
"He's someone that's obviously won three premierships, two best and fairests and played over 150 games in this competition and is someone that wants to be in the thick of it in the last part."
After Launceston lost by six and two points in the past fortnight, Thorp is eager to welcome back Palfreyman's leadership, saying those results may have been different with him out there.
His guidance on the training track has been noted alongside the likes of Josiah Burling and Dylan Riley.
"We're still working on our strategy and method, Josiah Burling has been taking the defenders, Palf the midfielders and Dyl the forwards, teaching all the little things that we still want to get right in the last six weeks," Thorp said.
"We want to make sure there's a lot of integrity in the way that we finish the season and we are preparing as strong as we can for a pretty formidable opposition."
The Blues have only tasted victory twice this season, putting them in sixth position on the TSL ladder.
Claiming an upset win over Lauderdale and another against North Hobart, they haven't been victorious since May 4 - resulting in a streak of seven losses.
Their round-one clash against North Launceston was the lowest point, held goal-less in a 162-point defeat before going down by 84 in the rematch.
"It's been a season of trying to grow a raw group into established senior players come season's end," he said.
"We've seen bits and pieces of high-level stuff and then we've obviously seen some immaturity as well so we're really looking forward to this game."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.