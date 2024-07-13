The Examiner
Don't be naive: Corruption exists in Tasmania

July 13 2024 - 2:02pm
Integrity Commission chief Greg Melick says the body needs more funding if it is to expand oversight over sexual abuse complaints against Tasmanian police officers.
All the wonderful democratic institutions in the world count for nothing if your corruption watchdog has no teeth.

