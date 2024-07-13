Don't be naive: Corruption exists in Tasmania

All the wonderful democratic institutions in the world count for nothing if your corruption watchdog has no teeth.
The Tasmanian Integrity Commission was established in 2009 but it still suffers inadequate staffing and funding.
This is nothing new or unique in Australia. Every jurisdiction has a failing corruption body.
The South Australian body is said to be the worst.
Around the time the Tasmanian body was established I can recall a politician saying we don't have the systemic corruption you might find in the bigger states.
That's because if you don't look for it you won't find it.
Human nature being what it is, Tasmania's public sector will have corruption either large or small. Don't be naive and think it can't be in Tasmania.
The default approach to this topic should assume there is corruption somewhere.
You just have to find it or investigate the hell out of it.
Corruption bodies interstate have been criticised for being too cavalier and, like a Salem witch hunt, too easily prone to destroy innocent careers and lives.
But this is no reason not to have such a body.
The Tasmanian body has a budget of around $3.5 million and according to Chief Commissioner and renowned lawyer Greg Melick it operates with less than five full time staff for both complaints and oversight teams.
The commission is supposed to be the key legal watchdog for more than 30,000 public sector employees, including 1400 police officers, but averages just one and a half reports a year.
Other than the Integrity Commission, the public monitors of state sector public functions are the State Ombudsman, Health Complaints Commission, Tasmanian Audit Office and Equal Opportunity Tasmania.
The Audit Office would be the closest to a corruption watchdog, but it lacks the powers of a commission.
It may get access to balance sheets across state and local government activity but lacks the power to do\ much else apart from concluding whether the balance sheet is healthy or not.
It took the disgraceful child sex abuse by senior police officer Paul Reynolds, who groomed and sexually abused 52 children over 30 years, to reinvigorate the drive towards an effective Integrity Commission.
Police Commissioner Donna Adams commissioned Tasmanian barrister Regina Weiss to investigate the Reynolds case.
Ms Weiss noted that other independent watchdogs had the powers to seek telecommunications and surveillance warrants independently of police, powers to order the production of documents and issue or seek search warrants, with criminal penalties for obstruction.
The interstate bodies have access to the databases and confidential holdings of the police services they oversee, with undetectable access.
They are able to conduct independent or joint investigations with law enforcement bodies or can monitor or oversee investigations relating to police misconduct being conducted by police.
Ms Weiss said that in Tasmania the Integrity Commission does have an oversight function over Tasmania Police officers but with fewer powers than agencies in other jurisdictions.
"The Tasmanian Integrity Commission is not a law enforcement agency, unlike (other jurisdictions) and does not mirror their investigative functions, capabilities or capacity," she said.
"Although the Tasmanian Integrity Commission has powers to hold private or public inquiries, they are not utilised, with one private inquiry held since its inception and none relating to Tasmania Police matters."
The Tasmanian Integrity Commission is not listed as an 'eligible authority' or a 'criminal law enforcement agency' under the Telecommunications (Intercept) laws.
The Tasmanian body, unlike Tasmania Police, is barred from seeking intercept capability in the form of interception warrants, stored communication warrants and telecommunication data requests.
The fact that some people believe there is no major corruption in Tasmania, is enough to convince me that such corruption exists.
"That means to this day, the Tasmanian Integrity Commission could not independently covertly intercept live telecommunications including calls, text messages or third-party messaging platforms such as Messenger or WhatsApp... It cannot obtain stored communications such as email, SMS or voice messages stored on a carrier's server."
Ms Weiss has asked the police to recommend to the government that the commission can investigate child sex abuse and grooming with or independently of police.
It should have coercive powers to hold open and closed hearings, be constituted as a law enforcement agency with the ability to apply for an arrest warrant from a magistrate or Justice of the Peace.
She said the Paul Reynolds case should never have happened, which means sporting bodies and even colleagues in the police force were not alert enough to stop this monster and only his suicide put an end to it.
It will be a challenge for the government to beef up the Integrity Commission with powers and resources to just do its job and it will need this in order to combat corruption in the digital age.
The days of the paper trail are over.
Now corrupt elements in the state and local government sector can use their digital skills to hide their activity or at least delay detection.
The advent of cyber-crime has shown how corrupt or criminal elements can operate under the noses of police and public watchdogs and get away with it.
