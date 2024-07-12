Nursing Union alarmed by vacancy control cuts at LGH

The Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation (ANMF) is extremely concerned about the vacancy control cuts occurring across Tasmania, even though there are currently hundreds of vacant positions.
The Rockliff Liberal Government keeps hiding behind data and statistics which does not tell the real story. History is repeating itself - they are not listening to our members on the ground.
There are significant issues in the North, including:
Successive Liberal governments have swept things under the carpet, attempting to avert a bad news story at all costs. This has bled from the very top to successive senior management at the Launceston General Hospital.
The stories heard through the Commission of Inquiry, continuing now as individuals execute their damages cases, along with the many patient deaths that have not been appropriately reported, despite being raised by nurses, midwives and the ANMF for many years, are a symptom of learned behaviour to make things appear fine, even when they are not.
Rather than pouring time and energy into repairing the culture, improving transparency, and repairing the moral injury that many nurses and midwives are now living with, the government has employed a big stick approach. Even the most underprepared change manager hack would know that this is a recipe for disaster.
Take the Transfer of Care procedurewhile no longer mandatedwhere up to 12 patients are lined up along ED corridors at the LGH, and a nurse is expected to care for them in a corridor along with 4 other patients in the triage assist area. According to the government, this is a huge win! Reduced ambulance ramping!
But does anyone care about the reality? Once upon a time, those patients would have been cared for by a highly skilled health professional one-on-one until a bed was available.
They now lie in a corridor with no access to oxygen or suction, being looked after by a nurse who is trying to look after 15 other patients at the same time.
The solution is obvious: it's time to admit to the issues, listen to staff on the ground, and support staff in rebuilding transparency and culture.
The best way to do so is to show respect and listen to the hard-working and committed staff at the LGH, who want to make their hospital safe again. The government should also show that it values them by giving them the resources they need to fix the problems.
This will need a budget allocation, not a cut.
Emily Shepherd, ANMF Tasmanian Branch Secretary
