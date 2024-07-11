Man jailed for strangling, headbutting girlfriend fails in appeal bid

A man jailed for slapping, headbutting and strangling his former girlfriend has failed in a Supreme Court appeal of his sentence.
Kye Douglas Glenn Palmer was sentenced to three years' prison last year after pleading guilty to slapping, headbutting and strangling his former partner Hayley Caulfield in 2020.
Mr Palmer had been living with Ms Caulfield, for nine months at a home at Magra, north of Hobart, when he became jealous and paranoid and turned violent in February 2020.
Mr Palmer had become convinced that his partner was having affairs with other men and lying to him about it in the months leading up to the attacks.
He had been monitoring her on the home's CCTV system, and had taken her phone from her in a bid to discover if any men were messaging her.
During sentencing in December 2023, Supreme Court Justice Helen Wood said Mr Palmer's actions were "brutal acts of violence" that "caused significant harm" to Ms Caulfield, and placed her life in "grave danger".
"An infant child was present and in close proximity to the violence. The sentence must reflect those matters and seek to deter other offenders in order to protect women."
Counting time already served, Mr Palmer was sentenced to 22 months' prison, with a non-parole period of 11 months.
His lawyers later appealed, arguing that the sentence was excessive.
They told the appeal court that Mr Palmer suffered extensive mental health issues, was an amputee due to an accident on a fishing vessel in 2016 that took his leg, and that he had taken "significant steps" towards rehabilitation while on bail.
They said he had also stopped using drugs, including methamphetamine, during the lengthy court process.
Prosecutors said "aggravating factors" in the assaults justified the sentence, and said that Ms Caulfield had suffered "significant psychological and emotional impacts" as a result.
In a unanimous decision handed down last week, Court of Criminal Appeal justices Alan Blow, David Porter and Michael Brett dismissed Mr Palmer's appeal entirely.
"I am not satisfied that the sentence of imprisonment imposed was unreasonable or plainly unjust," Justice Porter wrote.
"At no stage during the lengthy sentencing hearing did the appellant express remorse for his conduct."
The judge said instead, Mr Palmer during the court process made "inappropriate" comments about Ms Caulfield, and tried to minimise his offenses.
"Those physical assaults, as is always the case with assaults in a domestic relationship, amount to breaches of trust," Justice Porter wrote.
"The second assault, involving strangulation by use of the dressing gown cord, is to be regarded in a particularly serious light.
"A period of actual imprisonment was clearly called for."
Mr Palmer will be eligible for parole in August.
