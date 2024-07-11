Can Cavaliers make it two from two by joining 19-and-unders in grand final?

Cavaliers have the chance to rebound from a bittersweet weekend to a tremendous one on Saturday.
After falling to the Northern Hawks last week, the Cavs host Kingston for a spot in the Tasmanian Netball League opens final and would join their 19-and-unders outfit in the big dance with a win.
Their young guns earned some payback by defeating the Hawks 64-34 for their grand final berth.
"They were very emphatic, very clinical and relentless," opens co-coach Lou Carter said.
"We've got the same concept of defence wins games, our relentless one-on-one defence is what we pride ourselves on and that's what we are looking for in terms of shutting Kingston down.
"They've got some key players that we've looked at across the court, so it will mean we'll have to go in very positive about our staff.
"We have good capacity in our bench and a lot of confidence and trust in every single player."
Carter said the Cavs didn't play their best against the Hawks in the qualifying final, and after only losing by six points, they took a lot away from it.
Last year's runners-up are aiming for a full four-quarter performance against Kingston, who kept their season alive with an upset last week.
They defeated Cripps Waratah 51-41, getting the ascendancy on them for the first time this season, which shocked Carter.
"People just assumed that Cripps were going to win and they've appeared to be the stronger side with all the results," she said.
"Once we lost, we assumed that we were going to front up against them but you just never know and good on Kingston, that was a great result for them.
"Once they get their full strength side, they play very quick netball - they have good goalies and a moving circle.
"We certainly don't take things lightly at all, they are hitting form at the right end of the season, which is great for them."
The Cavaliers have won both clashes against the Blues this season - 59-41 in round one followed by 57-51 in round eight.
